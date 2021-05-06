Will funds join the fight for €4.75m Cork residential development land? 

RESIDENTIAL development land on the edge of Cork’s western suburbs has come to market for Nama, with keen bidding competition expected from both private housing and from the increasingly active social housing sector.

Interest also may come from large, cash-rich funds who have become a significant player in the market, instanced by the strategic purchase of Cork land at Stoneview, Blarney last month for €7m by Elkstone Partners.

Stoneview Blarney development land, where 105 acres was recently sold for €7m by Nama to a fund called Elkstone Partners

Launching the long-anticipated prime home building site this month for sale via tender by mid-June, agents CBRE guide 21 acres at Garrandarragh, next to Dunnes in Bishopstown at €4.75 million.

And, not only is it valuable in its own right, but it adjoins large tracts of farmland now designated as Strategic Land Reserve 6, with 100 hectares thus identified at Bishopstown’s Ardrostig and thus, with the current Cork City Development Plan under review “the possibility of a rezoning could put the owner of the subject site in pole position for future expansion southwards,” says CBRE’s Mr O’Donoghue.

This 21-acre Garrandarragh section abuts Dunnes’ revamped Bishopstown Court store, at the start of the N71 Bandon road.

A 1999 file aerial image of Bishopstown Court, Dunnes Stores and the N71/Bandon Road, before Cork's south city ring road flyover and other major investments

It’s also just west of Wilton’s Eagle Valley and Garrane Darra, done 15-20 years ago by O’Brien & O’Flynn, whilst CBRE’s Denis O’Donoghue says there hasn’t been a private housing development of any scale built in the area in the past 14 years, when BrideView Developments completed Bridgefield in Curraheen.

While the prime land would be considered a prized location for house sales in an undersupplied market, and has a positive planning history with previous grant for 250 units, it will also be very much in demand for social, and affordable homes as the development landscape continues to evolve and as many sites and schemes are bought virtually outright for investment by funds (such as in Kildare in recent weeks) or by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs).

CBRE, who’ve done an extensive analysis of metropolitan Cork’s housing pipeline, say just 1,000 developer-led houses will be completed for both the social and the private housing sectors in 2021, thanks to the impact of Covid-19 on construction sites, with close to 40% of these currently going to the social housing sector.

However, by 2022, they say the volume of social housing supply could rise significantly, up to 1,000 units, across 27 sites currently with full planning permission, which is likely to dwarf the volume of homes for sale sector for the first time in many, many decades.

At one stage, this Garrandarragh land was valued at €30 million and was part of a far-larger mixed-use site being assembled by a loose collection of developers including Castlelands Construction for a medical campus, park and ride, business campus and residential development, on 100 acres of what was then greenbelt land, to be accessed via a major new junction.

A 2006 file image looking towards Garranedarragh and Spur Hill, as developers such as Castlelands Construction started to assemble green-belt landbanks on Cork's western fringes. Picture Denis Minihane.

The 21 acres on the edge of an affluent and undersupplied suburb, now for sale by public tender, is offered for Nama-appointed Joint Statutory Receivers Tom Rodgers and Jim Luby. Given the dearth of recent development in the catchment it is “arguably one of Cork’s most highly anticipated development land sales of the past ten years,” says CBRE.

At the guide, it equates to €225,000 per acre, and this offer precedes the long-awaited offer of a smaller parcel of land at Wilton for the ESB, with a far higher price per acre.

This Garrandarragh land had a 2011 planning grant for a 119 apartments, 130 houses and a crèche: the permission was extended for five years in 2011, and has just now lapsed.

The site has the remains of Garrane House, large oak trees, and some frontage to the Glasheen river, with access, with proposed vehicular access from the N71 West Cork route, just south of the Bandon Road roundabout.

On the wider development front, it's reckoned that just 30% of the 5,000 acres of residential development land, across 400 possible sites in the Cork metropolitan area, that "only 30% of these lands fall into the realm of development," according to CBRE analysis.

They say this includes c 675 acres with full planning for c8,500 houses but with as yet no development activity; 235 acres comprising 3,500 units either subject to planning permission, refused, appealed or pre-SHD and, finally there are 54 sites in the metropolitan catchment now deemed to be under construction.

Describing this Bishopstown land's €4.75m price guide for tender as "competitive", CBRE selling agent Mr O'Donoghue says he expects interest from across the development spectrum and observes "this is a site that has been long anticipated; it is in a prime location, has a positive planning history and local market research indicates that the area is severely under-supplied."

Details: CBRE 021-4917255