‘Bowemuda Triangle’ as estate agent opens third office

AS he opens his third physical estate agent’s office in Cork, now spanning urban, rural and coastal locations, auctioneer Brendan Bowe looks to be setting up his very own Bowemuda Triangle — one where he hopes his For Sale signs will quickly disappear, to be replaced with Sold ones.

After 24 years in the property sales business, Mr Bowe has just confirmed the opening of his third office, in 4, Guardwell, Kinsale — the undisputed Munster property hotspot, and home to more €1m+ house sales outside of Leinster than any other town.