‘Bowemuda Triangle’ as estate agent opens third office

AS he opens his third physical estate agent’s office in Cork, now spanning urban, rural and coastal locations, auctioneer Brendan Bowe looks to be setting up his very own Bowemuda Triangle — one where he hopes his For Sale signs will quickly disappear, to be replaced with Sold ones.
After 24 years in the property sales business, Mr Bowe has just confirmed the opening of his third office, in 4, Guardwell, Kinsale — the undisputed Munster property hotspot, and home to more €1m+ house sales outside of Leinster than any other town.
In terms of location, location, location, Kinsale follows on his opening of an office in satellite town Ballincollig in 2007 as that now-city suburb started to really boom, and he started the business in Bandon, back in 1997.
Notably, he’s opening his third office in Kinsale’s Guardwell at a time when his, and all other businesses, have been temporarily confined to virtual viewings due to Covid-19 restrictions.
He pays tribute to a tight team in small offices that includes Margo Fox, in Ballincollig since 2007, Clare Twomey in Bandon since 2005 and Maria Lehane as senior negotiator for the past decade.
“I ensure I am out doing the deals and viewing first hand myself as I have no desire to be a desk agent,” Mr Bowe says.
“We’re relishing the opportunity of doing business in the Kinsale market, and the synergies of three very different rural, urban and coastal and desirable locations and the joined up catchment areas of the triangle of our three offices.” Details: Bowe Property 021-4772870 kinsale@bowe.ie