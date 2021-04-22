‘Bowemuda Triangle’ as estate agent opens third office

Auctioneer take 'locationX3' mantra to heart in Irish property hot-spot Kinsale
‘Bowemuda Triangle’ as estate agent opens third office

Location, location, location: Launching the third,  Kinsale,  office of Bowe Property are Rhiannon Morris Coughlan, office manager, Brendan Bowe, Maria Lehane, negotiator and Jer Cronin. Pic John Allen

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 12:00
Tommy Barker reports

AS he opens his third physical estate agent’s office in Cork, now spanning urban, rural and coastal locations, auctioneer Brendan Bowe looks to be setting up his very own Bowemuda Triangle — one where he hopes his For Sale signs will quickly disappear, to be replaced with Sold ones.

After 24 years in the property sales business, Mr Bowe has just confirmed the opening of his third office, in 4, Guardwell, Kinsale — the undisputed Munster property hotspot, and home to more €1m+ house sales outside of Leinster than any other town.

In terms of location, location, location, Kinsale follows on his opening of an office in satellite town Ballincollig in 2007 as that now-city suburb started to really boom, and he started the business in Bandon, back in 1997.

New Bowe Property offices at 4 Guardwell, Kinsale

New Bowe Property offices at 4 Guardwell, Kinsale

Notably, he’s opening his third office in Kinsale’s Guardwell at a time when his, and all other businesses, have been temporarily confined to virtual viewings due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He pays tribute to a tight team in small offices that includes Margo Fox, in Ballincollig since 2007, Clare Twomey in Bandon since 2005 and Maria Lehane as senior negotiator for the past decade.

“I ensure I am out doing the deals and viewing first hand myself as I have no desire to be a desk agent,” Mr Bowe says.

Property hot-spot  Kinsale

Property hot-spot  Kinsale

 “We’re  relishing the opportunity of doing business in the Kinsale market, and the synergies of three very different rural, urban and coastal and desirable locations and the joined up catchment areas of the triangle of our three offices.” Details: Bowe Property 021-4772870 kinsale@bowe.ie

More in this section

Here's to your health? Primary Health Care Centre development's €10m tenant mix includes an off-licence Here's to your health? Primary Health Care Centre development's €10m tenant mix includes an off-licence
Investment funds are becoming major players in land development market Investment funds are becoming major players in land development market
Cork City's Heritage and Biodiversity plan to 2026 envisaged in webinar Cork City's Heritage and Biodiversity plan to 2026 envisaged in webinar
‘Bowemuda Triangle’ as estate agent opens third office

How Cork's St Kevin's will be transformed into a ‘vibrant residential community’

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices