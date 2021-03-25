€850,000 for six acres in Tralee zoned for medium-density housing scheme

A PRIME piece of development land zoned for residential use just south of Tralee town in Co Kerry has come on the market for €850,000.

The six-acre parcel, located near the town’s signature Aquadome and close to the scenic wetlands, is suitable for medium-density housing, according to selling agent Michael O’Sullivan of Walsh & O’Sullivan Auctioneers.

Mr O’Sullivan said the land could accommodate eight to 10 houses per acre, subject to planning permission.

He describes the area as “one of Tralee’s foremost residential locations”, close to the upmarket Spring Well Gardens housing development.

According to Mr O’Sullivan, the lands “occupy an elevated position, with splendid views of Tralee town”, which is about 1km away.

“It’s a rare opportunity to acquire a prime development site located within walking distance of the town centre,” he said.

The 2.4 hectares of land is zoned for residential use in the Tralee Municipal District Local Area Plan 2018-2024. It was previously part of the lands belonging to a house which was sold a number of years ago.

Mr O’Sullivan said mains and water sewer are available.

The land is close to the River Lee corridor, a popular amenity area, which runs from Ballyseedy woods to the coastline at Blennerville. Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park is also close by, although currently activities are suspended due to Covid-19.

Mr O’Sullivan said given the demand for housing in Tralee, he believes the six acres at Ballyard should sell quickly.

For more information, contact Michael O’Sullivan at Walsh O’ Sullivan 0667122730.