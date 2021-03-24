Iconic live music venue on Cobh's waterfront up for auction

A ONCE-popular Cobh live music venue with terrific harbour views is due to go up for auction next month for under €200,000.

The Well House and Funktion Room, nestled between East Beach and Lynch’s Quay, is right on the waterfront and has a seven-day licence to serve alcohol and food.

The two-storey 2,240 sq ft (227 sq m) premises includes a bar and lounge area with a small stage on the ground floor, as well as a kitchenette, a cold room and storage area, while the first floor houses the Funcktion bar/restaurant, with the capacity to host a function for circa 50-60 people. The first floor also houses a fully equipped kitchen and food preparation area.

Selling agent Stephen Clarke of REA O’Donoghue & Clarke said the property, which has been vacant for about three years and is the subject of a receiver’s sale by PWC, is part of the cultural and social fabric of the seaport town, having once been the venue at which emigrants to the US partook of their last drink before heading overseas, possibly forever.

It would have been a porter house in the 1800s and into the early 1900s, where emigrants gathered before boarding tenders to transfer them to the bigger ships, so there’s a lot of history there.

Mr Clarke described it as “an iconic building”, centrally located in the heart of Cobh town and with magnificent views. A large apex window makes the most of those views on the first floor and, once work is completed on a public drainage scheme and the hoarding removed, the ground-floor views will be restored.

Mr Clarke said the property is “in good condition, and well fitted out and maintained”.

It is due to be sold by online auction on April 29 on BidNow.ie, with a minimum opening bid of €180,000.

Mr Clarke said The Well House is attracting local interest as well as queries “from further afield”, and he is hopeful it will at least make the reserve price.

“It’s very central and probably has multiple use potential — perhaps a wine bar or a deli or to continue as a bar/live music venue,” he said.

The building has a C1 BER and gas central heating.