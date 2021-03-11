Savills announces new directors as Cork residential sales in 2020 outperformed those in 2019

Cork city natives Michael O'Donovan and Elizabeth Hegarty promoted as residential business continues to perform strongly
Walking the (board)walk: New promotions at Savills are Elizabeth Hegarty, Associate Director, left, and  Divisional Director Michael O'Donovan, right, pictured with Catherine McAuliffe, Director and Head of Residential, centre. Picture: Jed Niezgoda.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 00:00

A VERY strong residential market performance in 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19, is followed early in 2021 with two directorial promotions for well-known individuals in national agency Savills' residential team.

Michael O’Donovan has been promoted to Divisional Director and his colleague Elizabeth Hegarty has been made an Associate Director.

“This is an exciting time for the growing Residential business, incorporating New Homes and resales which, despite the restrictions surrounding the pandemic, in 2020 sold more homes than in 2019, revealed Catherine McAuliffe, Director and Head of Residential Department.

"Both Michael and Elizabeth are important members of the team and demonstrate true commitment to the continuing success of the business,” she added.

Both are natives of Cork city and Divisional Director Michael O'Donovan operates predominantly in the mid-high end re-sales sector of the business. Last year, in the teeth of the pandemic, he had eight residential sales over €1m in Cork.

Associate Director Elizabeth Hegarty’s focus is on New Homes: she has been the development manager for a number of high-profile schemes in Cork city and county over the last three years.

  •  Details: Savills 021-4271371

