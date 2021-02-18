OPW a lure in €3m investor opportunity in Killarney

SHORTAGES of good investments in Munster should drive interest in the sale of a valuable modern commercial property in the heart of Killarney, with Government departments as tenants.
Offered with agent Donal Culloty of REA Coyne & Culloty is 12,000 sq at ground and first floor levels at Park House, next to the the Killarney Plaza Hotel and opposite the 26,000 acre Killarney National Park.
It's guided at excess €3 million and earns annual rental income of €178,000, on a strong covenant to the Office of Public Works (OPW).
Mr Culloty describes the them as retail/office units and the location as pivotal, near Main Street. They are let in three leases, with expiry in 2028 for two ground floor sections totalling 7,600 sq ft with a combined rent of €116,000, and 2026 for first floor units 3 and 4, of 3,600 sq ft, and earning €61,000.
There's scope to increase the rent roll as a ground floor Unit 2 over 1,850 sq ft is currently vacant and offered to rent via Coyne& Culloty, who note proximity to the Dept. of Social Protection, Killarney Credit Union, Dept. of Agriculture and Killarney Town Council.
He say the investment property's units are well laid out, with raised access floors, suspended ceilings, air con and Cat 5 cabling in addition to floor to ceiling windows.
Details REA Coyne & Culloty 064-6631274