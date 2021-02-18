OPW a lure in €3m investor opportunity in Killarney

SHORTAGES of good investments in Munster should drive interest in the sale of a valuable modern commercial property in the heart of Killarney, with Government departments as tenants.

Offered with agent Donal Culloty of REA Coyne & Culloty is 12,000 sq at ground and first floor levels at Park House, next to the the Killarney Plaza Hotel and opposite the 26,000 acre Killarney National Park.