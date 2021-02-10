Refurbed  Waterford beauty  could open new chapter as corporate HQ

One of the most elegant period buildings on Waterford's Dunmore Road has come up to let, in its entirety or in smaller sections.

Listed is the 4,000 sq ft Victorian property Annaville House, reckoned to date to the 1870s and which went from private residential use into commercial uses in the mid-1990, as expansion of development along the city's Dunmore Road gathered pace.

Annaville House Dunmore Road Waterford

Recently upgraded after being vacated by one of the Big Four accountancy practices, it's now up to let with agents DNG Ella Dunphy, who seek a rent of €40,000 pa for the entire, two-storey building.

That equates to a favourable €10 psf for the entire 4,000 sq ft property, which has parking for up to 20 cars among its retained grounds.

With a high profile to the Dunmore Road, it's ideal as a corporate HQ, professional services/offices, consultants, institutions, or other users and there is also an option to lease space/smaller offices on negotiable terms, the agents add.

Rooms are over two floors, self-contained, bright (many are double aspect), and refurbished to a high and appropriate standard, with retained period trim and updated services, staff areas, and kitchen.

Period plushness at Annaville House on the Dunmore Road

It's set within a walk of the city centre, just before the Dunmore Road's split to Passage East and south of the Waterford Little Island, with golf course and castle hotel, and it has mature trees at the boundary and has an impressive approach avenue.

DNG describe the finish as 'luxury', with carpeted suites, and the Buildings Register of Ireland describes its setting as being on a slightly elevated site forming "an attractive landmark on Dunmore Road, contributing to the historic character of an area that has been much developed in the late C20th."

It adds that it's "an elegantly-proportioned substantial house, which has been well maintained retaining most of its original form and early character."