Business break along the Wild Atlantic Way's village core

Mix of businesses at  Durrus complex where the Mizen Head and Sheeps Head peninsulas meet up
The Durrus Gateway is at the meeting point of two scenic peninsulas.

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 12:00
Tommy Barker

A MULTI-pronged series  of business premises on the Wild Atlantic Way, at the meeting point of two scenic peninsulas the Mizen Head and the Sheeps Head, are up for sale, in lots, or as an entire.

Described as a thriving enterprise by estate agent John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde is a long row of upgraded Durrus village streetscape, spanning over  6,000 sq ft in all.

It encompasses The Village Grocer, with post office and the high-standard Gateway Café and Restaurant, in a series of linked buildings which include an 80 seat restaurant and a residential property with five bedrooms.

Set in the centre of Durrus, about six miles from Bantry and serving a catchment which includes Schull, Goleen and Kilcrohane with a parish encompassing 27 townlands, the businesses have a strong profile and both seasonal and year-round trade thanks to the 340 sq m  Village Grocer, with a high turnover from a grocery, deli with good-spec kitchen, news agency and Lotto/toll income.

Durrus Gateway includes a reception room, kitchen, dining area, up to five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Durrus' Post Office located on the ground floor of the grocery a few years ago, while the  Gateway Café & Restaurant, were added in the last decade and span over  260 sq m over two floors, with large first floor dining room in a beamed ceiling space and with a modern fully equipped  and compliant kitchen/food prep and other facilities.

Living accommodation includes a reception room, kitchen, dining area, up to five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Auctioneer John Hodnett guides the fully-compliant mix as "a ready to go business, offering multiple opportunities," with strong certified trading figures all-in at €550,000.

DETAILS: Hodnett Forde: 023-8833367.

Munster firm of architects  has designs on top floor of 1 South Mall

