Cork's Finn's Corner turns in a new direction

Finn's Corner, once an integral part of sports retail in Cork city, looks set for a switch to the hospitality sector if plans lodged with Cork City Council are given the go-ahead.

A company called Patricks Unity Ltd, believed to involve an Irishman living abroad, is proposing to install a café/restaurant on the first two floors of the five-storey premises, as well as seven overhead apartments.

Six of the apartments – three one-bed and three studio apartments – are earmarked for the second, third and fourth floors while the seventh two-storey apartment would involve an increase in the height of the building, with the roof raised and a fifth floor added to accommodate it.

The redevelopment would require a new roof design and alterations on all building elevations, including new residential access and altered commercial ground-floor access on Grand Parade. The building had dual access during its time as Finn's Corner, at 79/80 Grand Parade, and on 51/52 Washington Street. Its location suggests a good footfall, with strong passing traffic from UCC.

Finn's Corner once supplied boots to All Black rugby legend Jonah Lomu.

Prior to its sale by Cushman & Wakefield earlier this year for a price which local sources say was in the region of €1.3m, it had been in the ownership of the Finn family for more than 140 years.

When it closed last January, Moss Finn, former Irish rugby legend, and his brother Will, were co-directors. They were the fourth generation of Finns involved in the business which was started in 1878 by Drinagh draper William Thomas Finn.

The shop had sold sports equipment, school uniforms, protective wear, leisurewear, safety uniforms and nurse and chef uniforms.

Among its claims to fame were the sale of denim jeans to local blues and rock guitar legend Rory Gallagher and the supply of out-size boots to former New Zealand rugby great, All Black Jonah Lomu, when sports giant Adidas ran out of pairs his size.

The closure of the long-established independent family business came in the face of a growing high street presence of big international sports retail chains such as Lifestyle Sports, which opened a 20,000 sq ft store in the Capitol building in 2017, directly across the road from Finn’s Corner, and with the imminent arrival at the former Eason’s building on Patrick Street of Sports Direct International, next door to JD Sports in the nearby Savoy.

Finn’s Corner has a long history. Parts of the 6,000 sq ft building date to the 19th century, and it was once the Crystal Palace Ballroom, while Irish nationalist Charles Stewart Parnell once addressed a city rally from the upper floor of Finn's Corner.

The premises adjoins the 1940s-built St Augustine's Church and priory and Singer's Corner occupies the opposite Grand Parade/ Washington Street juncture.