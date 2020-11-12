Office space to rent could put professional services in the driving seat

A prime-site office block indelibly linked with the Ford Motor Company has office space to rent following extensive refurbishment.

Described as a “high-quality ground floor office” by agent Gerard O’Callaghan of Coldwell Banker Commercial, the 260 sq m (almost 2,800 sq ft) premises at Elm Court on the Boreenmanna Road has undergone complete redecoration, including new wiring, installation of category 6 data cabling, and LED lighting.

It has also been renovated to an open-plan layout; previously, it was divided into individual sections. The office space comes with an impressive B3 energy rating.

With an annual rent of €46,000, Mr O’Callaghan said the well-known landmark building will appeal to “someone who needs to be easily found” and is ideal for professional services, such as an engineering firm or architects practice, where employees “need to come and go” and have access to parking. There are eight parking spaces included with the lease.

Elm Court could fulfill all of these requirements, said Mr O’Callaghan, with the added advantage of very close proximity to Cork city centre and just off the South Link Road.

The premises, with excellent lighting as it is glazed on both sides, includes a board room, a tea station, and shared toilet facilities.

Other occupants of the building are purveyors of smooth soups, Cully & Sully, while Ford Ireland, which previously occupied the entire building, remain on.

Management fees are around €8,000 per annum and the rateable valuation is €133.32.