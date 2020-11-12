Uneeda shop on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street? Book-ending building and former  bookshop poised for next chapter

Retiring after more than 30 years, Uneeda Bookshop owner John Coffey is selling the Oliver Plunkett Street premises. 
Retiring: John Coffey, at Uneeda Bookshop, 71, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork which is now for sale. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 00:00
Tommy Barker

AFTER more than 30 years keeping tabs on Cork's reading, listening and viewing tastes, as well as evolving formats, the astute niche retailer John Coffey is now about to taste the vagaries of the city's property market.

Let's hope it's a best seller for him.

The long-established owner of the city centre's Uneeda Bookshop, with decades of selling books, LPs, CDs, DVDs and more under his belt, is now selling No 71 Oliver Plunkett Street, end of a chapter, story and a now near-novel business.

End of the groove, as  John Coffey, Uneeda Bookshop sells up, to retire. Picture: Larry Cummins

Retiring after a long and varied career dominated by the legend 'We Sell Books', Mr Coffey's book-ending property at the corner of Oliver Plunkett Street and Market Avenue by the English Market is for sale with agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing, with a  €350,000 price tag.

It's at the Grand Parade end of the street, set for a further uplift from the Brewery Quarter's link through  Tuckey Street, and is opposite Casey's Furniture and a multi-storey car park.

It has 1,090 sq ft in all, with about 460 sq ft retail at ground. 

Book-ending property: exterior view of 71 Oliver Plunkett Street, for sale for €350,000.

No  71 adjoins larger premises like Fast Al's, Bean and Leaf and BarBarossa, where extension plans into 74A OPS/Finbarr Cahill's Menswear are also in train.

Having 'done the books', it's offered by private treaty and now needs some refurb work/recovering.

Details: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717

