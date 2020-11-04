Amazon seek additional Cork offices and warehousings, with 100,000 sq ft  needed for office relocation/expansion, plus 'final mile' distribution centre 

NEWS that Amazon is seeking up to 100,000 sq ft of office space in Cork city will drive competition among the developers of current schemes lining the quays: it’s the biggest single office inquiry for Cork for several years.

The company is also seeking a Cork logistics building of 60,000-80,000 sq ft for 'final mile' delivery as its online sale presence ramps up nationally.

However, yesterday, it remained uncertain if the retail giant is seeking the considerable amount of office/ workspace in addition to the c 90,000 sq ft it currently occupies in Cork Airport Business Park across three separate buildings employing c 800 (its Cork Customer Care centre alone occupies 47,000 sq ft).

File image from 2018

A need of some 100,000 sq ft of new, LEED standard offices could accommodate 750-1,000 employees, adaptable for Covid-19 distancing measures/element of working from home.

Amazon may seek to augment some or all of its three CABP buildings, or to totally replace them and relocate, as Clearstream did in their 65,000 sq ft office move from the Airport Park to the city centre over a year ago.

If it relocates entirely, 100,000 sq ft could allow Amazon to expand its Cork workforce from c 800 by several hundred additional posts, to as much as or over 1,000.

Cork’s current office pipeline is in excess of one million sq ft, with c 750,000 sq ft currently available in the metropolitan area after completion of several new buildings in the city’s quays, and Ballincollig.

Certain to compete for the prestigious and lucrative Amazon offices are JCD Group at Penrose Dock, O’Callaghan Properties at Navigation Square, and BAM, at Horgans Quay/HQ joint development with Clarendon Properties, and possibly their Counting House offices being completed at the Beamish & Crawford site.

Also possibly in the frame may be O’Flynn Group, with edge-of-city schemes in EastGate and Ballincollig.

A key driver for Amazon’s new Cork offices demand will be energy efficiency/low energy usage, given its commitment to sustainable energy and reduction of its carbon footprint, having developed two Irish windfarms, including one 23MW one in Esk, North Cork, and committing to taking its supply from farms in Cork and Donegal.

Separately, property sources say Amazon is also seeking a significant amount of warehouse/distribution space in the greater Cork area. It has appointed CBRE to find a centre to serve Cork and Munster as part of its evolving delivery/distribution activities.

It open its first 'Final Mile' centre of c 70,000 sq ft in south west Dublin's Greenogue last month, and has plans for a far larger 'Fulfillment Centre' of 500,000-1 million sq ft also close to the capital. CBRE Logisitcs Director Garett McClean declined to confirm details of its just-initiated Munster site search.

Meanwhile, on its offices search in Cork, Amazon has just appointed international agency JLL’s Dublin offices to find it between 80,000 and 100,000 sq ft in the southern city. The inquiry is currently going out to Cork-based developers and their agents, after a preliminary Amazon space need was flagged in summer 2020.

JLL director Fionnualla O’Buachalla who’ll be heading up the search said they had yet to confirm from Amazon if their demand was in addition to, or instead of, the buildings it leases at the Airport Business Park.

AMAZON business premises/offices, Cork Airport Business Park.

Those leases at Cork Airport Business Park are due to expire in less than two years time, with two of the park’s phase one buildings occupied by Amazon now nearly 20 years old, and likely to be in need of a refurbishment. A break clause is also due September 2022 on Amazon's third Cork building.

Amazon's rents at the CABP are likely to be well under €20 per square foot, while those in new, Gold and Platinum Leed grade office coming on-stream in the city are up to and over €35 psf, so also possibly determining Amazon’s exact choice of new Cork office may be the grade of employees being accommodated, from back offices to teche/nginering.

Amazon has had a presence in Cork since 2006, and in July of this year confirmed an additional 1,000 new Irish jobs, primarily in Dublin across several sites, and also in Cork, aiming to grow its total Irish workforce to 5,000 in the next 18 months or so.

In Dublin, where Amazon currently employs over 2,200 and is growing, it has space at Tallaght, Blanchardstown and north of the city, and is taking 170,000 sq ft of newly developed office in 2022 at Charlemont Street, in a major deal done a year ago.