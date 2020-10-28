Prospective buyers will hope to clean up on Cork’s busy Curraheen Road

THE future use of a compact Cork suburban site — residential, medical/dental, or retail — will all come out in the wash, as it comes up for grabs.

Hitting the market in the past week is a Curraheen Rd site of just 0.12 of an acre, a one-time garage/filling station used as a family-owned business since 1976.

It has been used solely as a busy car wash/valeting business since the fuel pumps were decommissioned in 2004, trading as O’Donoghues.

Back around then, putative residential developers were in pursuit of sites/site assembly all along this section of the Curraheen Road, by the old Dunnes Stores and, by 2005, an offer of €1.4m was made on this particular property, ear-marked for residential use.

Now that it’s for sale 15 years down the road, the price guide is €350,000, quoted by estate agent David McCarthy of Lisney, Cork, who notes its Neighbourhood Centre zoning, and which allows for mix of uses including residential development once more.

In the interim, a number of smaller and niche residential infill schemes have come along in the hinterland, and Cork City Council is seeking to build 67 homes on a derelict and cleared site at Hawkes Road/Bandon Road previously assembled by the Kelleher family, associated with the Bishopstown Bar.

Most recently, Bishopstown Credit Union has completed the construction of its multi-million euro new branch, on the site of the former Viscount Bar, opposite the Outpost, which has a mix of commercial uses.

The Curraheen Road is home to a number of medical and dental-related clinics, and also close are AIB and PTSB bank branches, while within a walk are the CUH/CMUH medical campus, Wilton Shopping Centre and CIT.

Regarding the Curraheen Road/Barrett’s Road site, the City’s Development Plan 2015-2021 zoning is “to protect, provide for and/or improve the retail function of neighbourhood centres and provide a focus for local services”.

According to Lisney’s Mr McCarthy, “while the property was previously in use as a shop and filling station, we are of the opinion that given its location in an such a high profile densely populated area with excellent visibility it should appeal to a broad range of potential purchasers to include medical, veterinary, car sales or food operators as well as residential developers.”

Location is in the heart of Bishopstown/western suburbs, about 5km from the city centre and less than 1km north of the N40 South Ring Road/Ballincollig bypass.

The 0.12 acre site now for sale has 30m of road frontage with 750 sq ft single-storey detached shop/commercial building plus canopy. The car wash/valeting business continues pending a sale.

DETAILS: Lisney Cork 021-4275079.