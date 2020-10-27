Dairygold's former offices in Mallow go to market

TERRACE of three period buildings, the former offices of Dairygold in Mallow, are on the market, guiding at €600,000.

Approximately 300m from the N20 Cork to Limerick Road in the centre of Mallow town, the properties are currently interlinked but could easily be separated into three separate units, according to Emmet Finnegan of Savills.

Measuring in excess of 10,000 sq ft (957.38 sq m) Nos 5, 6 and 7 West End, Mallow, are for sale as a single lot “with the benefit of vacant possession”, Mr Finnegan said.

Previously used as offices by Dairygold’s Agri Division - which has relocated to a centre of excellence in Lombardstown - they come with ample private car parking to the rear, accessed via a secure archway underneath No 6.

The buildings range in height from three to four-storey over basement and are, according to Mr Finnegan, “fitted to a very good standard” with a number of private offices, multi-occupier offices, meeting rooms and storage.

Although they have been used for business purposes for a number of years, Mr Finnegan said there’s also potential to modify them for hospitality use or for residential.

Doors linking the properties internally could be blocked up, he said and the buildings retain many original features including staircases, dado railing, cornicing and ceiling roses.

Each property has its own period entrance door.

“They could become houses or apartments, it really depends on the buyer,” he said.

From an investor’s perspective, they could be converted into either type of residential, Mr Finnegan said, adding that the properties have been “well maintained and are in a great location”.

The buildings occupy a prominent site on the main link road connecting the town centre and the N20, between Main Street and the Dairygold Co-Op Superstores retail site, where planning permission has just been lodged by Lidl for a new store and Watfore Ltd, a property subsidiary of Dairygold, for a new retail development, providing an extension to the existing retail offering in Mallow town centre.

The proposal would involve demolition of a section of the existing co-op building to accommodate expansion of the store.

The Watfore Ltd proposal also includes plans for the refurbishment of the historic, protected Annabella Villas opposite Dairygold’s West End production plant, to incorporate a lower- and ground-floor café/restaurant and office space on the upper floors, as well as repair works to coach houses on the site to create seven new units suitable for retail. Those proposals are still going through the planning process.

With regard to the sale of properties Nos 5, 6 and 7, joint selling agent William O’Connell of O’Connell Auctioneers said it was “very rare for a property of this size and calibre” to land on the market in North Cork.

“The added bonus of parking to the rear and the buildings adaptability to alternative uses will attract a lot of attention,” he said.

Mr Finnegan said there was also the possibility of further development to the rear, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

He said the properties offer “a superb opportunity to acquire a substantial property in a high-profile location that offers purchasers significant scope for a range of uses both commercial and residential,subject to the necessary permissions.”

“We anticipate a good level of interest from both owner occupiers and investors looking for a value add opportunity.” Mr Finnegan said.

For further details contact: Peter O’Meara or Emmet Finnegan of Savills at 021 4271371 or William O’Connell of O’Connell Auctioneers at 022 43433.