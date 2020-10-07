Dublin office leasing picks up after lockdown but 2020 remains below normal levels

Property consultants CBRE Ireland said there has been a pick up in office leasing activity over the past three months but it remains considerably lower than what it normally would be in Q3.

Following one of the worst quarters on record in Q2, when less than 10,000 square metres of office transactions were signed, the full-year figures for 2020 will be down on the record volumes recorded in the capital in recent years.

18 of the 29 office transactions signed in Dublin in the last quarter were to Irish companies with five to US companies. However, in terms of the total volume of space leased, 47% of letting activity in Q3 emanated from US companies with 43% to Irish companies. Six of the ten largest transactions signed in Q3 were relocations while the remaining four were expansions of existing occupiers.

Alan Moran, Head of Investor Leasing at CBRE said: “Office leasing volumes were up 125% quarter-on-quarter in the capital. In total, 22,194 square metres of office leasing activity was recorded in the Dublin market during Q3 2020, bringing total take-up in the first nine months of the year to a respectable 131,262m2. This is down 32% on the total volume of leasing activity in the same period last year, which is perhaps not surprising considering that many companies have deferred decision-making while they get to grips with Covid-19 restrictions and longer-term implications for their businesses."

With regard to the debate about ‘the future of the office’, Marie Hunt, Executive Director at CBRE said: “The consensus view at this juncture is that a blended approach is the most likely scenario longer term with workers opting to work remotely part of the time but still basing themselves for the most part in an office environment - albeit one that is configured differently to allow for appropriate social distancing."