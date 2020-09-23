A house of 'lovely design' on the market after 25 years in business

THE sale of his workshop after over 25 years in the business of furniture restoration and design has paved the way for townhouses to be built at the site where Bruce Perkin spent much of his working life.

Having secured full planning permission for three three-storey over ground floor parking townhouses, Mr Perkin has now put the site on the market, guiding at €300,000.

The well-known craftsman whose workshop was located at 184 Lower Glanmire Road in Tivoli, Cork city, has decided it is time to scale down and says he will not be buying and selling old furniture anymore.

“We’ll be concentrating on furniture restoration and doing commissioned designs so I don’t need as much space. I’m not ready for full retirement yet, but we are planning to move to somewhere smaller,” Mr Perkin said.

Selling agent Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing says the site is “well-located” on a cul-de-sac laneway known as Woodside off Trafalgar Hill and running parallel to the Lower Glanmire Road, just beyond and at a lower level to the skew bridge. The area is predominantly residential.

The units proposed for the site — which will see the demolition of Mr Perkin’s workshop — were designed by his architect son, Ross Perkin, and range in size from 149sqm (1603 sq ft) to 168sqm (1808 sq ft).

Mr Perkin said his son, who lives in London, is hoping to open offices in Cork.

Mr Tyrrell said the houses are “a lovely design, with ground floor parking and two good size floors overhead”.

“They are very good quality design and will make lovely accommodation for someone to build and hold onto as an investment or to send them into the market place,” Mr Tyrrell said.

He said the houses were “a very good option”, rather than squeezing apartments onto the site.