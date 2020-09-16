Apartment plan for Cork's Patrick Street

Apartment plan for Cork's Patrick Street

The new plan would see 5 apartments added to Patrick Street, if approved. St Patrick Street, Cork.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Kevin O’Neill

New plans have been lodged to develop apartments on Cork's main shopping street.

The small scheme would increase the number of residential units on St Patrick's St, if approved.

The project centres on number 67 Patrick Street, previously listed for rent as "a prime retail opportunity" on the street.

The three storey mid-terraced building is located close to the Waterstones building on the street and includes dual access on Patrick Street and Paul Street.

The new plans, from Louise O'Mahony, include a proposal to change the use of part of the ground floor and the entire first, second and third floors from office to residential use, comprising five apartments.

Cork City Council planners will assess the scheme, with a decision due by early November.

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Housing plan for former Blarney hotel and golf resort
LC%20city%2004 Planning granted for redevelopment of former hotel
20170921_131649.jpg Cork bar BDSM in the dog house with planners

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices