Apartment plan for Cork's Patrick Street

New plans have been lodged to develop apartments on Cork's main shopping street.

The small scheme would increase the number of residential units on St Patrick's St, if approved.

The project centres on number 67 Patrick Street, previously listed for rent as "a prime retail opportunity" on the street.

The three storey mid-terraced building is located close to the Waterstones building on the street and includes dual access on Patrick Street and Paul Street.

The new plans, from Louise O'Mahony, include a proposal to change the use of part of the ground floor and the entire first, second and third floors from office to residential use, comprising five apartments.

Cork City Council planners will assess the scheme, with a decision due by early November.