Housing plan for former Blarney hotel and golf resort

The former Blarney hotel and golf resort, where it is proposed to convert former short-term stay properties in to long-term residential units.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Kevin O’Neill

The Blarney Hotel and Golf Resort could be set for a new lease of life under plans lodged with Cork City Council.

The hotel and golf resort shut last year.

Now, Serdang Ltd has lodged plans for a change-of-use of the existing 56 holiday cottages on the site. Under the plans, the short term holiday lets would be transformed into 56 residential properties.

The proposal includes the planned provision of open space and residential car parking too.

In its application, Serdang Ltd says the hotel and golf resort was "never a financial success" and that converting the holiday rentals into private residential homes would ensure these properties "do not fall into disrepair and become a burden in the area".

Five of the 56 properties are already privately owned.

