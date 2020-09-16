Planning granted for redevelopment of former hotel

Planning has been granted for the redevelopment of the Moore's Hotel in Cork city centre.

Quakeside Ltd had previously been granted planning permission by Cork City Council for their development on Morrison's Quay, which included office and hotel space, as well as the conservation of a number of protected structures.

It focused on 9-14 Morrison’s Quay, 5-5A Fitton Street, 1 Keeffe Street, and adjoining lands backing onto Catherine and Keeffe Street.

However, the decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party.

The developer has withdrawn that application and resubmitted revised plans to Cork City Council, which have now been approved by the local authority.

This new development proposes that the existing buildings at numbers 11, 12 and 13 Morrison's Quay will be conserved, modified and protected, as they are deemed protected structures with varied 19th-century facades. These will accommodate three new own door office buildings.

What was proposed to be a four to six storey hotel development with 183 bedrooms has now shifted to a four to five storey development with 187 rooms.

Just the ground floor of the new building fronting onto Catherine Street will be an office development, with hotel rooms above. In the previous application it was proposed that the first and second floors would also incorporate office space.