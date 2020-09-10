Cork retail units offer prime locations right at the heart of city’s main shopping thoroughfare

FOUR retail units with negotiable lease arrangements are on the market in prime locations around Cork city centre’s main shopping thoroughfare.

Two of the units, 16A and 16B French Church St, were occupied by Ó Conaill Hot Chocolate and Coffee Shop for more than 15 years, but the practicalities of trying to operate safely during Covid-19 led to a decision to close.

A second Ó Conaill premises, a shop and bakery at 32 Princes St, is due to re-open shortly.

The other two available units are Nos 26 and 56, Oliver Plunkett St.

John Barry of Frank V Murphy, who is seeking new tenants for the French Church St premises, said the units can be leased separately or together. He said they are currently considering three proposals, all food-related, and that they were “prepared to sit down and talk” to potential tenants about a lease arrangement.

16A is a two storey unit extending to 57 sq m with a double height ceiling space and planning for retail use, with a guide rent of €22,500pa.

16B is a two storey unit extending to 71.5 sq m with staff and customer toilets on the first floor. It has planning for café/food, with a guide rent of €25,000pa.

Mr Barry said both units “have a lovely bespoke lighting system in the shape of a tree limb with branches off and lovely bow window fronts on the ground floor”.

He said the pedestrian footfall is excellent as French Church Street “is a very busy pedestrian thoroughfare between Patricks Street and Paul Street”.

Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy is seeking tenants for the Oliver Plunkett St premises, both of which benefit from a high volume of passing pedestrian traffic.

No 26, formerly home to vintage-inspired women’s clothing shop Carousel, has a total floor area of 43 sq m, including 33.75 sq m of ground floor retail and almost 9 sq m of storage space. It has a large display window on Oliver Plunkett Street, with 4.5m of street frontage.

Rent is €29,000pa and the unit is immediately available.

No 56 Oliver Plunkett St, originally part of O’Connor’s Shoes and more recently Casa Crafts, is also available with a guide rent of €32,000pa.

The total ground floor retail area is 51 sq m. The premises has a WC on the first floor and large display windows onto Oliver Plunkett St.

For more information call Frank V Murphy Tel: 021427420 or email dguerin@frankvmurphy.ie or jbarry@frankvmurphy.ie