Cork planners refuse application to turn home into short-term rental property

Planners at Cork City Council have refused an application to turn a private dwelling into a short-term rental unit.

Frank McCarthy had applied to convert number 60 Annhurst on the Old Blackrock Road in Cork into a short-term rental property.

However, city planners have rejected the proposal.

In their decision, they said "the lack of supply of long-term private rental housing in Cork city" was a factor.

They also raised concerns about the impact converting the dwelling would have on neighbouring properties, and said permitting it would set a precedent for other such developments.

"The proposed change of use from an existing dwelling house to a short term rental unit would result in the loss of a habitable dwelling house," they said.