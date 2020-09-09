80-bedroom hotel proposed for Blarney

The former Blarney Park Hotel, where a new 80-bed hotel, supermarket, cafe and office building is now proposed. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Kevin O’Neill

Plans have been lodged to redevelop a hotel and leisure centre in a Cork suburb.

Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings Limited have applied for permission for a mixed-use development on the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel and Leisure Centre, on St Ann’s Road, Monacnapa in Blarney.

Their proposal includes provision for an 80-bedroom hotel, a supermarket, a café, an office building and some 16,780 sq m of commercial space.

The hotel building will include a fitness facility, a rooftop garden and buildings of three and four storeys.

A decision is due on the scheme by the end of October.

