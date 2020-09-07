Google walks away from Dublin office that was to accommodate up to 2,000 workers

Google had been in talks to rent space at the Sorting Office for as many as 2,000 workers
Google is a vast player in Dublin’s real estate scene, employing thousands of workers and occupying offices around the city’s so-called Silicon Docks. Picture: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 21:55 PM
Peter Flanagan

Google has walked away from a plan to rent space in Dublin for as many 2,000 workers, shelving one of the city’s biggest real-estate deals in recent years.

The tech giant had been in talks to rent about 202,000 sq ft (18,766 square meters) of space at the Sorting Office, close to the south quays, adding to its array of sites in the city.

“After much deliberation, Google has decided not to proceed,” a company spokeswoman said in an email response to questions from Bloomberg. The company didn’t say why it chose not to go ahead with the deal.

Google is a vast player in Dublin’s real estate scene, employing thousands of workers and occupying offices around the city’s so-called Silicon Docks. While the company plans to continue to invest in its Irish operations, the decision not to proceed with the new leasing will be keenly watched, as investors weigh the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the city.

Companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook helped revive the country after the nation’s real estate bust, while overseas cash poured in to help build offices and apartments. In the second quarter, though, firms rented 9,885 square meters (11,822 square feet) in Dublin, the least on record, according to CBRE.

Bloomberg

