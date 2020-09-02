Opportunity knocks in Killarney designated site

A prime town centre site, earmarked for lower levies and with potential for high density mixed use, has come on the market in Killarney for €600,000.

The site, on Monsignor O’Flaherty Road, has a substantial 80m of road frontage and immediate access to all main services, according to selling agent Michael Coghlan of Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan.

“It’s a unique town centre site, quite large, and with special designation for lower levies.

“It’s called an ‘opportunity site’ and it’s one of a small number of such sites in the town that the council would like to see developed,” Mr Coghlan said.

The Killarney Municipal District Local Area Plan 2018-2024 says the development of opportunity sites are “of prime importance to the economic and residential regeneration of the town”.

Mr Coghlan said the 0.1631 hectares/0.4 acres site is suitable for a variety of uses.

“It has potential for a multitude of developments, including mixed use commercial/residential, with a commercial unit on the ground floor and apartments overhead.

“It could also be used for a car-park or social housing, or for a nursing home, retirement scheme or drive through restaurant,” he said.

If residential is the preferred option, Mr Coghlan said the site could take three-to-four storey apartment blocks, with the potential to get up to 30 apartments on site.

There’s already precedent nearby, in the form of Chapel Court apartment blocks to the south of the site.

Brook Lodge hotel is to the north of the site.

Currently the corner site is fully fenced and secure with electronic access gate.

DETAILS: 064-6631892