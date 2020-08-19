Immediate income stream from ship-shape B&B

You buy a business such as the rocking busy Glenwood B&B “and you have income coming in the very next day”.

So say retired Irish Navy captain Adrian Sheedy and former estate agent Noelle Morrison, the enthusiastic owners of the ship-shape, purpose-built, 14 en-suite-roomed, four-star Bord Fáilte B&B, selling now for health reasons but who say “ it reared our family, and gave us a great home-based lifestyle as well”.

The foyer of Glenwood B&B. Picture: Larry Cummins

When they bought, their children Daniel and Heather were aged three and five years, and they wanted to be able to have a home-based business for maximum time with them.

Heather is now also in the hospitality business and Daniel is heading into a final year at UCC and “is 6’4” inches tall, with hair like Jesus”, says the ever-frank and straight-talking Noelle Morrison.

She and Adrian had plans to step back from their super-successful B&B business in another year or two, but a cancer she’d dealt with years ago returned earlier this year, necessitating urgent brain surgery in the CUH during the Covid-19 lockdown: “You can say that in the paper, the whole of Carrigaline knows. Why else would anyone try and sell a business during a pandemic?” exclaims Noelle.

They’ve used the experience to bring forward retirement plans (it is Adrian’s second retirement), to travel, and to embrace life, with a bit less work.

Rear view of the property.Picture: Larry Cummins

At the ‘price to sell’ €750k guide, it is less than what it sold for in 2003, and since then they've added four new en-suite bedrooms and upgrades to the then-tally of 10 “and we’d be full every night if we wanted, we only close for a holiday at Christmas and New Year”, they say.

Their trade is not tourism-dependent, and comes in the main from commercial/business travellers, industries based in Cork harbour on their doorstep such as Pepsi and Pfizers, as well as construction crews.

Noelle, who is now a Ballymaloe-trained chef and caterer, and who has won Cork Food Policy Council gongs for her food trail (nearly every plant in the garden now produces a harvest, and she makes relishes, wines, and more), says they also cater for small family and intimate functions, and she has also run cookery demonstrations from the kitchen here.

The main entrance to Glenwood, a purpose-built, 14 en-suite-roomed, four-star Bord Fáilte B&B. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Glenwood’s been really good to us, it’s ideal if you are ‘people people’ like us, you get to meet everyone and every day is a different story,” enthuses Noelle Morrison.