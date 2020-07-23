Office building up for grabs in Cork City's business district

MORE than 4,000 sq ft of office space at the heart of Cork City’s financial and legal district is on the market with a guide price of €585,000.

28, South Mall, which previously housed a number of legal firms but is currently unoccupied, is a substantial three-storey mid-terrace office building keeping good company with Bank of Ireland and Jacobs on the Mall restaurant on the southern side of Cork’s premier business street.

The building is currently laid out in two self-contained office units, which selling agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co Ltd said makes it “particularly attractive to an investor or owner-occupier with the potential of generating an additional rental source”.

“Because the building is laid out in two separate units, a business could occupy one unit and rent out the second one.

“Also, the dual rental possibilities make it attractive for an investor.”

Mr Guerin said the upper floors are “finished out to a very high standard”.

The 381sq m building includes:

A large reception area on the ground floor incorporating open-plan and private office accommodation, boardroom, kitchen, ladies and gents toilets, and extensive storage;

An enclosed south-facing courtyard/light well to the rear which lets in plenty of light so the building is “extremely bright,” Mr Guerin says;

A spacious open-plan office on the first floor with three individual offices, a filing room, kitchenette, storeroom, and toilet facilities;

The second floor, which is a large, central, open-plan office, with five individual offices;

The third floor, which is the plant/machine room.

No 28, a leasehold property constructed in the 1950s, is adjacent to the city’s main shopping thoroughfares of St Patrick's St and Oliver Plunkett St.

The building is new to market, but Mr Guerin said it’s already generating interest, and that a number of parties have already inspected the property.

“I think the buyer will be an owner/occupier who will sublet one of the units to generate income,” Mr Guerin said.

For more information, call Frank V Murphy on 021-4274204 or email dguerin@frankvmurphy.ie