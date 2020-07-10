Industrial estate rents holding up during pandemic

201 202 harbour business park lisney
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 23:01 PM
Tommy Barker

IRELAND's industrial and logistics sectors are holding up very well during the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, with the biggest challenge being the shortage of modern stock and the slowdown in construction of new buildings.

That's according to a new bi-monthly report from CBRE which also indicated  that "this acute supply-demand imbalance will insulate headline rental values in this sector of the market with no discernible rental decline anticipated in this cycle."

That's the wider background to the arrival this month of a  well-specced commercial unit, with offices, to the rental market at Cork's Harbour Point Business Park, in Little Island.

The light industrial/ commercial unit 201 202 is end-terrace and has 4,700 sq ft at ground, with a further 1,540 sq ft at mezzanine level.

Agents Ed Hanafin and Joe Linehan of Lisney  Cork guide at €6 per square foot overall, or €38,000 pa for the building, which has an office/service block to the extensively-glazed front, canteen, warehousing to the rear and part mezzanine floor, with loading behind via two up and over doors.

Main warehouse eaves height is 6.5m, with 2.5m under the mezzanine.

The unit has good parking availability, and other neighbouring occupiers include DB Schenker, EZ-Living, Hairy Baby, Higgins & Co. Catering Solutions and Woodland Printing & Signage

Location-wise, Harbour Point Business Park is nine kms from Cork city centre in the wider Little Island area which is home to many thousands of jobs, including industrial distribution and manufacturing.

Details: 021-4275079

