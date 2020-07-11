€575,000 for five commercial units in Midleton’s Coolbawn Enterprise Centre

A commercial investment in the very heart of Midleton is for sale, with possible further development potential and current income stream.

Up for sale and fully-let is Coolbawn Enterprise Centre, on Broderick St.

It is comprised of five commercial units, in older-style, single-storey buildings, on an overall site of 0.294 ha/0.727 acres, with 29 car-parking spots. (A sixth unit in the run is not included in the proposed sale.)

Selling agents, Kyle Kennedy and Adrianna Hegarty, of Hegarty Properties, price it at €575,000, and say that it’s “an excellent opportunity to acquire a development site zoned town-centre, mixed-use”.

It’s about 250m from the Jameson Whisky Distillery, and near neighbours include the famed Farmgate restaurant and cafe.

The five units for sale on the 0.7-acre plot include Gingerbread House, in an 880 sq ft unit, an Indian restaurant, Saffron, with 900 sq ft, a creche, Tiny Tots, in an 871 sq ft space, Midleton Dry Cleaners, in unit C3, with 1,078 sq ft, and Bailick Blinds, in the largest unit, of 3,100 sq ft.

Individual rents and lease lengths are not publicly disclosed.

There’s main services, good road frontage/visibility, and the units are individually rated, with water rates also based on usage.