Historic Kilmichael pub goes on sale for €225,000

A PUBLIC house with a history as long as its bar counter and a sound passing and local trade has come to market in a part of Co Cork that balladeers have immortalised.

The Kilmichael Bar, 12km outside Macroom, has a plaque on an outside wall commemorating Denny O’Sullivan.

In a severe case of wrong place, wrong time, innocent Denny was shot dead by Auxiliaries on November 29, 1920, in reprisal for an ambush he had no hand, act or part in.

He had merely stopped by for a drink after collecting provisions for his employer when he fell victim to the Auxiliaries.

First forward 100 years and it could very much be a case of right place, right time for whoever purchases the circa 3,000 sq ft €225,000 Kilmichael premises, which, as well as a bar, includes a four bed house, shop and fuel pumps.

The current owners, the Collins family, were considering retiring after 43 years when Covid-19 decided their next move for them.

Auctioneer Daniel Lehane of Lehanes and Associates said they are both “north of 65” and looking forward to retirement in a nearby town.

They will leave behind a bar with “a very good trade”, Mr Lehane says.

“It’s been well run and it’s on a good busy road between Dunmanway and Macroom and close to the main Cork/Kerry Road. It’s been a real little hub in the local community for shopping and socialising,” Mr Lehane says, adding that it has “enormous tourist and road house potential”.

A large back garden to the rear of the property could definitely harness that potential in these pandemic times, with the opportunity it presents to develop a really decent beer garden, facilitating social distancing and allowing people to dine more safely, al fresco.

“It’s south and west-facing, so it would make an ideal beer garden,” Mr Lehane says.

The premises definitely needs modernising, but as Mr Lehane points out “it’s bright and functional” and just waiting for a new owner to put their stamp on it. The BER Is pending.

The current set up means shop and bar are separated by a hallway with a view right through from one counter to the other.

Across the road is a large storage shed and off-street parking.

Droumleigh National school is behind the property and the school bus to Macroom Secondary school stops outside the door.

The pub, less than a mile from the Kilmichael ambush site, attracts an annual rate of approximately €1,850 and offers “a sound business opportunity”, Mr Lehane says.

