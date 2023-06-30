Well, well, well. From cottage rubble on the Well Road to two high-end new builds, one priced at €1.35m

|
Well Road, Douglas Cork
|
€1.35m million
|
Size
|
261 sq m (2,810 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
RUBBERNECKING motorists curious to know the story behind two imposing new homes that have emerged from the rubble of a cottage on the Well Road can read the details here.
By May, work was underway at the Well Road site. “We don’t hang about,” Bobby says.
Attention to detail is obvious, from the roof-top decorative finial, to the 11 ft high ground-floor ceilings, to the double-height skirting board that sits well in high-ceiling, period homes.
“You can’t normally get a fire door fitted with glass, but we wanted to let light through from the hallway, so we sent it off to a joiner and then we had to have it certified as a fire door,” Bobby says.
Internally, the buyer will have a blank canvas to play with, as Bobby feels choosing kitchens/flooring/tiling/wardrobes is very much a personal choice. To assist with this, Inish comes with a generous €50,000 PC sum and lots of practical features such as recesses for a floor-to-ceiling bookcase in the living room, a separate recess for a TV, a hidden pantry and recess off the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area ,where there’s a large picture window and sliding door to a rear patio and soon-to-be-laid artificial lawn (low maintenance).
She says it’s “rare to get a new build of such style and quality in such a great location”, just a few minutes’ walk from Douglas village, close to several schools and much retail.