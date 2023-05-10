Trading up to classy Cloghroe home with sauna and steamroom

YOU’RE in genuine trade-up territory at this five-bed detached home in Cloghroe, where the inventory includes a sauna and jacuzzi/steamroom in the ensuite of the main bedroom.

It’s a very large home – almost 2,600 sq ft – and the site is large too, taking in the best part of an acre on land that slopes downwards.

The property is at the top of a sweeping gravel driveway, overlooking woodland and Sheep River. It's all quite rustic and scenic, which feeds into Cloghroe’s status as a fairly desirable area, near Muskerry golf course, but still just a 15 minute drive to the heart of Cork City.

Selling this home in Liosrua, Currabeha, is Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and she says it’s an area that can be “hard enough to get into” as families who buy in there tend to stay.

This particular home is well-geared towards families given its very large 4.7m x 8.4m open plan kitchen/living/dining space, which continues on through double doors to a living room of similar dimensions, with vaulted ceiling, solid fuel stove and vintage brick detail wall.

You have a conservatory too, stepping up from the living room, with a southerly aspect and a sliding door to outside.

Stairs from a laundry room lead to two bedrooms and a WC and shower room, with two more bedrooms off a landing.

The main staircase opens into the main suite, where there's a well laid out walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, with that sauna and jacuzzi/steam room.

From here, there is access to a newly floored attic space, with lots of additional storage.

Ms Healy says the house, on 0.88 acres, is exceptional, and is in a “prime residential area”.

The current owners are downsizing, and the house comes to market with a guide price of €595,000.

"What I would expect to see is families from the area who are looking to stay, but who want a detached home on a decent site," Ms Healy says.

VERDICT: With five bedrooms, there are lots of options to create a home office for anyone working from home, while still having plenty of room for a bigger-than-average family. Generous site and location, close to schools, retail and leisure activities. Solid trade-up home.