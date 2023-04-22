It's showtime as €485k Courtmacsherry home with private cinema gets property market premiere

|
Courtmacsherry, West Cork
|
€485,000
|
Size
|
325 sq m (3,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
-
SHOWING all this week: Harbour House, a Courtmacsherry water-fronting home of substance and quite some history, and one coincidentally reprising its one-time mid-1900s role as a cinema.
The substantial main street building has been a home (on and off); a boat-building shed operated by the local Travers family; a dancehall known as Ruddock’s Hall; decried as a den of iniquity by local clergy in the 1930s (with one notable sermon for the regatta dances in August 1936, widely reported); and later it was the Room at the Top, which also held talent shows.
Various historical loops followed: Later owners again built boats here, only at ground floor, not upstairs as the Travers had done in the late 1800s and early 1900s, winching them out via a gable opening.
Several of their projects have had home cinemas, they say, adding that they don’t have a television, preferring the allure of the big screen (theirs is 12-foot wide) and the enjoyment of films from the 1930s to the 1960s and world cinema, with musicals screened most Sundays.
They bought Harbour House from Clonakilty agent Martin Kelleher who had it for sale with a guide of €297,000, getting it for €280,000 according to the Price Register. At that time, it was a private house upstairs with a mix of service rooms below, and no connecting internal stairs.
They have a good eye — not just for cinema — and having done so many houses before, they seem to know what works in creating a distinctive home. An unloved 1960s James Bond-style house in Epping Forest overlooking the lights of London was a favourite, and had languished years on an agent’s books before they took it in hand. They also have a good ear for serious jazz.
Laughing, Peter recalls one of the previous homes they did up and sold with the cinema intact for its next occupant, when he made up a poster advising “Cinema under new management!”
On constant show, meanwhile, Harbour House’s feature main living room — sort of a first-floor cocoon — has a wall now entirely lined with bookshelves, many of the titles being either cinema, art, or music related, while the view from the large picture windows is over the water, and the permanent mooring spot for the RNLI Trent Class lifeboat. (The RNLI lifeboat history in Courtmac is coming up to a 200th anniversary, having been the first in Ireland, since 1825.)
Selling agent Martin Kelleher — who had to tear up his sales brochure from four year backs and start again for its new iteration, such were the changes — guides the mid-village four-bed, three-bath home (with scope left still for repurposing some of the ground-floor rooms for next owners) at €485,000 and notes its views and history in the picturesque seaside village’s life.