Extensions, conversion and a granny flat make €535,000 Ballinlough home twice the house it used to be 

WHAT started out as two opposing rows of look-alike homes when Glencoo Lawn was built 70 or so years ago has given way to a series of reconditioned semi-ds.

Everywhere you look there are modifications: single storey, double-storey, garages incorporated or removed altogether, attics converted. It helps explain why sale prices deviate so wildly when homes in the cul-de-sac are sold.

The latest to market, No 4, has undergone a series of major revamps and is nothing like the house it once was. By way of comparison, it’s pretty much double the size of its 90 sq m neighbour, No 3, which sold for €345,000 in 2021 as a three-bed, single bathroom home.

No 4 is a hefty 194 sq m, has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Hallway at No 4

One bathroom and one bedroom are part of a self-contained, separate access, ground floor granny flat which also has a kitchen and a sunroom, ideal for a family keen to accommodate an older relative.

Over the granny flat, two bedrooms were added to the existing three (box room is currently a home office). A spacious attic was converted too. The upshot is a three-storey home, with another extension to the rear of the main house to create a second sunroom, down a step from the lounge, with French doors. The main kitchen is off the lounge and there’s a sitting room to the front of the property and a guest WC off the hall.

Front from with bay window

Garden space/view outback is a little curtailed by a shed which doubles up as a utility, but this could probably be removed or reduced.

Back garden

Out front is well presented, with lawn, cobble-lock drive and off-street parking.

Maturity and privacy are qualities on offer at Glencoo Lawn which sits neatly between Ballinlough Road and Boreenmanna Road. The area is spoilt for choice when it comes to schools and sporting facilities and the city centre is about a 20-minute walk.

Selling No 4 is Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates and he is guiding at €535,000. He's expecting traders-up, “but also some solid first time buyers who will treat this as their first and last purchase”.

VERDICT: At twice the house it used to be, No 4 is an excellent option for buyers looking for intergenerational living and city convenience.