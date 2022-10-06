Top of the world views from Union Hall €385k dormer home

|
Union Hall
|
€385,000
|
Size
|
155 sq m (1,675 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
ITS high-up elevation by Ceim Hill, near West Cork’s Union Hall, yields commanding views to be savoured over Castletownshend at this three-bed dormer home, for sale with a €385,000 AMV quoted by selling agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde.
Those readily-available views, which stretch beyond to Toe Head and the Stags rocks, prompted the owners to put a glazed south-facing wide bay to the front of the property, so it’s both bright and beguiling — might the next owners drop the windows down to the floor for ever greater effect?
The next occupants could be full-time residents, second-home purchasers or those who buy for the holidays, work part time from here and who may aim to retire here in time to come.
It’s part of a small cluster of several houses, old and new, by working farms, and is in excellent order, inside and out on a site of 0.6 of an acre, with easily kept rooms (tiled floors for easy cleaning) while the bedrooms are carpeted, with one at ground level and two large ones overhead.