Top of the world views from Union Hall €385k dormer home

Views to impress from Cooladurragha,  Union Hall, guided at €385,000 by Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 17:32
Tommy Barker reports

Union Hall

€385,000

Size

155 sq m (1,675 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2

ITS high-up elevation by Ceim Hill, near West Cork’s Union Hall, yields commanding views to be savoured over Castletownshend at this three-bed dormer home, for sale with a €385,000 AMV quoted by selling agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde.

Velux with a vista
Velux with a vista

Those readily-available views, which stretch beyond to Toe Head and the Stags rocks, prompted the owners to put a glazed south-facing wide bay to the front of the property, so it’s both bright and beguiling — might the next owners drop the windows down to the floor for ever greater effect?

Bay window indeed
Bay window indeed

Location address is Cooldurragha, a few kilometres from Union Hall and Reen Pier and sand spit, handy for those into boats, while Cork city is about an hour or so away (60kms, so depending on traffic).

The next occupants could be full-time residents, second-home purchasers or those who buy for the holidays, work part time from here and who may aim to retire here in time to come.

New meets old on top of Ceim Hill
New meets old on top of Ceim Hill

It’s part of a small cluster of several houses, old and new, by working farms, and is in excellent order, inside and out on a site of 0.6 of an acre, with easily kept rooms (tiled floors for easy cleaning) while the bedrooms are carpeted, with one at ground level and two large ones overhead.

Dormer room
Dormer room

VERDICT: The views will sell it?

 

