NO HEADLINE

NO HEADLINE

Roma, Cappanacush, Templenoe, Kenmare

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 11:33

Cappanacush East, Co Kerry €350,000 Size: 214 sq m ( 2,300 sq ft0 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 BER: C1 Open viewings aren’t the norm for rural properties, even when they are spacious, detached and scenic and have large gardens, vegetable plots and a pond, like Roma at Cappanacush East in South Kerry.

The fact that selling agents Connor Scarteen have scheduled two open viewings for it has a lot to do with the location, 10 km from Kenmare and 3 km from the coast.

“Detached properties in this area are scarce and sought after,’’ says Patrick Connor-Scarteen quoting a guide of €350,000 for the 1990s built three- bed dormer property and its 1.55 acre site.

Partially stone clad at the front, Roma has 2,300 sq ft of living space which includes a few traditional style features including an exposed stone wall in the kitchen.

Accommodation includes a kitchen diner, a living room, a guest WC, a utility room and a study as well as three en suite bedrooms.

Set on a gently sloping site, the property has views of green countryside, forested hills and of the Ring of Kerry golf club 4km away. Surrounded by extensive gardens it overlooks a large pond and has two well-tended vegetable plots including one with an impressive looking crop of green beans.

Near the house there are patio gardens planted with pink rose bushes and flowering shrubs.

Mr Connor-Scarteen says he is receiving enquiries from UK and Dublin buyers and from a variety of relocating ones.

VERDICT: Offers land, space and scenery within a 15-minute drive from pubs and restaurants in Kenmare.

More in this section

West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.1m guide West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.1m guide
Shake-up for Beara Peninsula's hotel industry with two properties on the market Shake-up for Beara Peninsula's hotel industry with two properties on the market
Price is on song at Bandon home of well known singing teacher Price is on song at Bandon home of well known singing teacher
<p>Clasach Goggins Hill Ballinhassig Savills</p>

Hayfield touch in rural history for €595,000 Georgian-style Cork home

READ NOW

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices