NO HEADLINE

Cappanacush East, Co Kerry €350,000 Size: 214 sq m ( 2,300 sq ft0 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 BER: C1 Open viewings aren’t the norm for rural properties, even when they are spacious, detached and scenic and have large gardens, vegetable plots and a pond, like Roma at Cappanacush East in South Kerry.

The fact that selling agents Connor Scarteen have scheduled two open viewings for it has a lot to do with the location, 10 km from Kenmare and 3 km from the coast.