NO HEADLINE

Cappanacush East, Co Kerry €350,000 Size: 214 sq m ( 2,300 sq ft0 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 BER: C1 Open viewings aren’t the norm for rural properties, even when they are spacious, detached and scenic and have large gardens, vegetable plots and a pond, like Roma at Cappanacush East in South Kerry.
The fact that selling agents Connor Scarteen have scheduled two open viewings for it has a lot to do with the location, 10 km from Kenmare and 3 km from the coast.
“Detached properties in this area are scarce and sought after,’’ says Patrick Connor-Scarteen quoting a guide of €350,000 for the 1990s built three- bed dormer property and its 1.55 acre site.
Partially stone clad at the front, Roma has 2,300 sq ft of living space which includes a few traditional style features including an exposed stone wall in the kitchen.
Accommodation includes a kitchen diner, a living room, a guest WC, a utility room and a study as well as three en suite bedrooms.
Set on a gently sloping site, the property has views of green countryside, forested hills and of the Ring of Kerry golf club 4km away. Surrounded by extensive gardens it overlooks a large pond and has two well-tended vegetable plots including one with an impressive looking crop of green beans.
Near the house there are patio gardens planted with pink rose bushes and flowering shrubs.
Mr Connor-Scarteen says he is receiving enquiries from UK and Dublin buyers and from a variety of relocating ones.
VERDICT: Offers land, space and scenery within a 15-minute drive from pubs and restaurants in Kenmare.