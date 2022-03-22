Shake-up for Beara Peninsula's hotel industry with two properties on the market

THE hotel industry on West Cork’s sublime Beara Peninsula is set for a major shake-up as the four-star Beara Coast hits the market for €1.5m, and a deal is almost sealed on the €2.5m sale of Dunboy Castle.

A key figure in the history of both hotels is Dónal Kelly, managing director of Castletownbere-based Fast Fish Ltd and owner of the Beara Coast. He is also one of four local businessmen who came together in 2000 to buy the Dunboy Castle Estate for €1m. “We paid €1m for a ruin and 40 acres,” he said.