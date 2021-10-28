Price is on song at Bandon home of well known singing teacher

Bobby Beare's passion for woodwork is evident at his Sunnyside home 
Sunnyside, Bandon

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 17:30
Catherine Shanahan

Bandon, Co Cork

€350,000

Size

118 sq m (1273 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

G

THE home of the late Bobby Beare, singing teacher to the masses, including well-known tenor Finbar Wright, is on the market in Bandon for €350,000.

A three-bed, 1273 sq ft detached home, where Bobby indulged his passion for woodwork, Sunnyside requires modernisation, but has the makings of a fine family home.

Bobby, a chorister with the local church choir and head of Bandon Grammar School choir, where he was also a woodwork teacher, used the adjoining garage as a workshop.

Sunnyside, built in the 1950s on Hill Terrace, just outside Bandon town, has “enormous potential” says selling agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin.

“It’s location is it’s selling point. And it’s so tranquil. It’s essentially like a country house in the town,” Ms Galvin says. She adds that Bobby's father was known for treating his cows to operatic performances during milking time.

Ms Galvin says interest is good and the main contenders are families looking to trade up from semi-ds. The workshop/garage could be converted if more room is needed and Ms Galvin says there is scope to add on a fourth bedroom via an extension from the first floor to the rear.

Downstairs accommodation includes a living room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility and WC.

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead.

Outside, there is garden to front and rear. 

VERDICT: Not quite going for a song, but not a bad price considering location.

