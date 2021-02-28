Square the  Circle: Douglas ready-to-move-into four-bed for €370k

|
Broadale, Maryborough, Cork
|
€370,000
|
Size
|
145 sq m
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
SAID to be in ready-to-move-into condition is this McInerney Homes’ built four-bed semi-detached home at Cork’s No 21, The Circle, Broadale, Douglas, being vacated by its moving-on owners of the past eight years.
No 21 is in The Circle section, meeting the Crescent, in this large development dating to the 1980s and early 1990s, and is a west-facing property, with a €370,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald.
It’s a distinctive looking dormer of a design used by McInerneys in a number of their developments in the latter decades of the 1900s (they also built very similar ones subsequently in Thornbury, Rochestown, and it has upgraded wood-effect PVC double glazing, gas central heating and gets a very decent-looking B3 BER for its vintage.
The Price Register shows 72 Broadale resales in the past decade. Just five of them were in The Circle, at prices from €250,000 up to €430,000, and all since 2014 at The Circle were for over €300,00. In fact, No 21 shows at the €250k mark for its last resale, back in 2013.
The Price Register also shows the most recent Broadale sale to be that of the high-quality trade-up, No 5 The Heights, registered in early February and which featured here extensively back in September.
One of c 35 detacheds built on serviced sites, No 5 The Height was a 2,150 sq ft four-be detached, which had been bidded over its €685k launch price, closely matching the €700k sum recorded for No 6 The Heights back in 2018.
At a more affordable end of the scale, the semi-detached No 21 The Circle has two reception rooms, one either side of an oak-floored hall and the larger of the duo has an enclosed solid fuel fireplace/stove, the second is ideal as a playroom, a TV room or a home office, while to the back is a near-full-width kitchen dining, with chunky granite-topped units, breakfast bar, with patio access through a sliding door as well as utility and guest WC.
Above, meanwhile, are a single bedroom, main family bathrooms plus three double bedrooms, one of them en suite.
West-facing No 21 has off-street parking on a concrete apron beside a lawn and behind the garden is enclosed, with play area, patio, lawn and has a block-built shed.
VERDICT: Nothing needed at No 21, and families on the move might find it hard to persuade their own children not to demand the play centre is included in the deal.