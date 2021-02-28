Square the  Circle: Douglas ready-to-move-into four-bed for €370k

SAID to be in ready-to-move-into condition is this McInerney Homes’ built four-bed semi-detached home at Cork’s No 21, The Circle, Broadale, Douglas, being vacated by its moving-on owners of the past eight years.

Rear garden and play space at 21 The Circle Broadale

No 21 is in The Circle section, meeting the Crescent, in this large development dating to the 1980s and early 1990s, and is a west-facing property, with a €370,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald.

Key to the front door? No 21's in turn-key condition.

It’s a distinctive looking dormer of a design used by McInerneys in a number of their developments in the latter decades of the 1900s (they also built very similar ones subsequently in Thornbury, Rochestown, and it has upgraded wood-effect PVC double glazing, gas central heating and gets a very decent-looking B3 BER for its vintage.

The Price Register shows 72 Broadale resales in the past decade. Just five of them were in The Circle, at prices from €250,000 up to €430,000, and all since 2014 at The Circle were for over €300,00. In fact, No 21 shows at the €250k mark for its last resale, back in 2013.

The Price Register also shows the most recent Broadale sale to be that of the high-quality trade-up, No 5 The Heights, registered in early February and which featured here extensively back in September.

Rear view of the just-sold 5 The Heights Broadale which fetched €695,000 after launching last September

One of c 35 detacheds built on serviced sites, No 5 The Height was a 2,150 sq ft four-be detached, which had been bidded over its €685k launch price, closely matching the €700k sum recorded for No 6 The Heights back in 2018.

No 21's bright and airy kitchen.

At a more affordable end of the scale, the semi-detached No 21 The Circle has two reception rooms, one either side of an oak-floored hall and the larger of the duo has an enclosed solid fuel fireplace/stove, the second is ideal as a playroom, a TV room or a home office, while to the back is a near-full-width kitchen dining, with chunky granite-topped units, breakfast bar, with patio access through a sliding door as well as utility and guest WC.

Living room at Number 21 The Circle

Above, meanwhile, are a single bedroom, main family bathrooms plus three double bedrooms, one of them en suite.

West-facing No 21 has off-street parking on a concrete apron beside a lawn and behind the garden is enclosed, with play area, patio, lawn and has a block-built shed.

Child's play?

VERDICT: Nothing needed at No 21, and families on the move might find it hard to persuade their own children not to demand the play centre is included in the deal.