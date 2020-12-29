Pandemic Predictions for Property

WORKING through an economic crash in the past can be a mindset changer for life! Clearly this is true for many who reported and predicted that house prices would fall dramatically in 2020, due to the pandemic which hit our country in March 2020 causing devastation and heartbreak to many across our land. I even started to believe it myself at one point.

What I know now though is that the resilient nature of the Irish people shone through and instead of being defeated by probably the worlds largest crises ever, this pandemic has helped them focus their minds on what they could do differently, where they wanted to live and what type of house they wanted to live in!

Contradictorily, reading regularly about houses prices due to fall, we maintained a steady flow of enquiries and sales so when we returned to work on 8 June after a 12 week lockdown with uncertainty looming, we were bombarded by requests to view property and had probably the busiest summer ever in terms of viewing numbers to deal with the pent-up viewing demand.

We went from wondering would anyone want to buy or sell a house or would anyone want their house viewed to quickly devising a stringent Covid-19 protocol which included sanitising each house after every viewing and ensuring all viewers were properly recorded and qualified prior to meeting them to enable us to satisfy this strong demand for viewings.

This demand continued for the remainder of the year when new trends emerged in the residential market which include wanting to live in a four bedroomed house with one room as your home office, living in one city and working in another allowing relocation back home without having to lose your job, relocating back to Ireland from abroad which is recognised as one of the safer places to live in the world or moving to the countryside to achieve a cleaner living environment, away from larger cities where crowds dominate the potential for spread of any future virus.

So now as we come to the end of a year we want to forget, we note … a higher number of house sales in 2020 than in 2019, even with a three-month lockdown where no construction took place.

New homes had a phenomenal year, in particular towards the end of this year. First Time Buyers are the most active in the market which is driven by the Help to Buy scheme, now been extended until the end of 2021. Cork is experiencing a shortage in supply of new homes and this has been proven each time we release a phase of houses in many schemes.

Demand far outweighs supply at the moment resulting in phases selling out in a matter of hours rather than weeks. This is frustrating for the purchasers, many who get disappointed at not being able to purchase their preferred home. Each builder can only build a certain number of homes each year and it is difficult for buyers to understand why they cannot just release all houses in a scheme. Depending on the company and its workforce, 50-100 houses per annum would be the average number to be handed over in any calendar year.

Another factor creating such a shortage in private new houses for sale is the widespread construction of social houses in the city and county.

Due to a developing shortage in Social Houses for many years, this year has had to see large scale investment by both local authorities and housing bodies in the construction and purchase of units that would otherwise have become available in the private market. Entire sites, originally earmarked for private development, have been sold out to local authorities or housing bodies. This also bears true for land being sold in the last few years.

The attractiveness to the builder is the certainty of return with a presale of all units at full market value prior to commencement of construction.

And the last but much talked about factor creating a shortage in the private market is the viability and requirement of apartments in schemes. The insistence of the planners to build high-density schemes that are unsuitable for the suburbs of our city to include high rise apartment blocks is just not a viable option for any builder.

The cost to build an apartment is almost equal to its potential sales price in many suburban locations thus rendering them impossible to build. However, in every planning application you will now see a certain requirement in density needs to be satisfied with some form of duplex or apartment construction needed. Parking is also a huge issue in developments. We cannot live without cars when there are no public transport facilities available.

Now more than ever these requirements go against the grain and thought process of today’s buyer who wants separate home working space and satisfactory private outdoor space. It’s time for the planners to revisit their strategies to enable more private houses to be built without the constraints of density requirements.

Catherine McAuliffe is Residential Director with Savills Cork