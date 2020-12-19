Buyers making Cork's upmarket Foxwarren their family den

Rochestown, Cork €745,000--€845,000 Size 2,345-2,480 sq ft Bedrooms 4-5 Bathrooms 4 BER A3

SUPPLY of upmarket, trade-up family homes on Cork city’s fringes is set to inch up a level in 2021, in outer suburban locations east such as Douglas and Moneygourney’s Foxwarren and west, at Waterfall.

At Waterfall’s Earls Well just beyond Bishopstown, O’Callaghan Properties are now in ownership of the former Fleming Construction site with the first of 28 new builds to start in spring, as well as closer to the older ‘burbs, such as the Model Farm Road.

Completed: 2 The Stables Foxwarren Moneygourney

The new product is coming on stream as an extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic year winds up with entirely unexpected depth in sales of larger homes, despite dire warnings of price collapses back in March and April of this year: between lockdowns, and even during them and their restrictions, families moved to secure new homes to fit their space needs, in proven locations, and without a dip in values.

Our Property & Home End of Year Review on Jan 02 will detail many of the top sales and the more engaging engaging market outcomes among a range of topics to include social housing, student accommodation, new homes, First Time Buyer activity, and commercial deals of note.

It will show up to and over a dozen individual Cork home sales in excess of €1 million, and more in the county and Kinsale at multi-million euro sums, with one market participant quipping that “€1.25m is now nearly the ‘new’ €1m as the mark to hit.” On the western side of the city, three high-end homes in close proximity have sold in recent months at €1.25-€1.5m sums, and a niche development of seven large detacheds in the grounds of an old home, called Vailima, are well advanced, being done by a consortium (some of whom are buying individual homes there and each unofficially valued at €1m+.)

Upmarket new homes being built at Model Farm Road opposite Lee Garage, on site of house called Vailima

At least one at Vailima’s grounds (at the city end of the Model Farm Road, near Dennehy’s Cross) is expected to come openly for sale in 2021.

For those of us who haven’t quite got those sort of sums, the €750,000+ level represents a threshold that a considerable number of buyers are more than happy to engage with, especially for ‘walk-in’ jobs not needing renovations.

That ‘walk-in’ appeal applies to older, existing properties, with several good examples selling within weeks of going to market and for over their asking prices if bidding ensues, and almost as equally to new-builds where ‘the end is in sight,’ with the only engagement with trades limited to final finishes and often with allowances for PC sums for kitchens of choice, floors etc.

Stepped firmly into this price league is Foxwarren, where build activity has ramped up in a scheme of 33 A3-rated detached houses across five house types in total, a mile or less from Rochestown’s Garryduff on the Moneygourney/Ballyorban road, with a still-rural feel within a country road walk of the 216 bus route, and with Monkstown to the south.

Bathrom at 2 The Stables Foxwarren Moneygourney

Selling agent is Jenifer Roe of Casey & Kingston auctioneers, acting for developer Into the Future Ltd, and builders Griffin Brothers, who came on board after the original building firm Rockforest Homes who’d got the planning got into trading difficulties several years ago.

Phase one is sold out, with houses handed over to new occupants and one house in phase two, 2, The Stables remains available at €745,000, priced 'as seen' ie without PC sums as it's tiled etc.

The Price Register shows No 1 The Stables selling at €735,500. During this December, two more properties went ‘sale agreed’ in Phase 3, The Green, with interest currently shown in the three more available in this phase, adds C&K’s Ms Roe who’s doing viewings at 2 The Stables.

The Green has two house types on offer, switching to the Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) building method of highly insulated poured concrete structure, with upgraded first floor sound proofing and upgraded electrical specification. No 2 The Green, a five-bed 2,480 sq ft priced at €775,00 to include PC sums of €27,000. Also, No 4 The Stables, a four-bed detached of 2,345 sq ft is priced at €745,000 inc €27k in PC sums. Both are close to complete, ready to move into by late Spring 2021.

CGI of detacheds at Foxwarren Moneygourney

“We’ve noticed an increase in enquiries from families outside Cork and in particular from Dublin, wishing to relocate to Cork. Currently Foxwarren is the only new development in the Douglas area that offers high quality large family homes close to Cork city,” says Ms Roe. “With the recent Covid-19 pandemic, many more people are now working from home. The houses in Foxwarren suit this requirement with spacious interiors and up to five bedrooms allowing for a designated office space if necessary.” VERDICT: Impressive sized homes in a steadily evolving location near Rochestown.