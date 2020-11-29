Gardens, farmhouse,  outbuildings and polytunnel for the West Cork good life at €275k

QUITE the West Cork lifestyle country living option is this Dromig townland farmstead, a few miles north of Skibbereen, for sale with a €275,000 price tag.

In some ways, it’s almost a classic of its type: A century or so in terms of age, typically long and low, two-storey, with many, many original features, and lots of charm.

Dromig house has a sun room on one side, and a living room added on the other long side

But it’s been added to front and back, with a sunroom on one long side, and a sitting room extended out on the other, opening to a sunny, south-aspected patio.

In the centre, original core, is an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, about 25’ end to end, with an open fireplace at one end, a red Rayburn solid fuel cooker at the other, kitchen, end, and staircase to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms.

Features include exposed joists and ceiling timbers downstairs, and exposed beams above, as well as old pine and exposed stone, and red-painted casement windows.

Interior of the core is very traditional

Meanwhile, the add-on wings either side have pine-clad, single-pitch sloping ceilings, going right up under the eaves in the case of the sunroom, and thus enclosing the small, first-floor bedroom windows on this side. There are also glazed end wings to the c 25’ by 10’ sunroom, in timber frames.

There’s also a bathroom with stone/part slate floor at ground level and perhaps, not unsurprisingly, it gets a G BER in its current state.

Attractive add-ons and unusual gable windows on high

Estate agent Pat Maguire says there’s further scope for upgrades, and a wide span of uses as, in addition to the main residence, there are some outbuildings, including a detached c 800 sq ft studio.

Studio at the property has scope for many uses

This studio which is built with a mix of stone and blockwork upstairs has space on two floors, looking a bit like a North American barn with stoop and lots of timber in its exterior, with feature arched first-floor gable window.

Top floor of the studio with feature, arched window

With a rustic charm, it’s good for hobbies, storage, as a work or play space, for classes — or perhaps, if upgraded, for occasional guest/Airbnb use.

There’s also a separate shed of about 150 sq ft, and the acre of grounds has a mix of gardens, patio, and pasture — and there’s a polytunnel to aid towards self-sufficiency/grow your own fresh produce.

Plenty of space, and several buildings too

Location is at Dromig, three miles north of Skibbereen town (and its weekend farmers' market and Ludgate Centre, beaches etc) on the Bantry road, and the grounds have good privacy, along with lots of mature trees, notes Mr Maguire.

It has its own well and septic tank and, for aspiring relocaters who may need to work from home but stay connected to the wider world, there’s available broadband, plus the Ludgate Centre and high-speed hub in the town itself.

VERDICT: Lots of options on a West Cork acre.

Skibbereen, West Cork €275,000 Size: 120 sq m Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 BER: G