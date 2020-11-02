House in The Cotswolds for €450,000

Midleton, East Cork €450,000 Size 158 sq m/1700 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

NO-ONE can quite put their finger on why a Midleton housing estate is named after a spectacularly picturesque part of Britain.

For sure the East Cork version of The Cotswolds has no rolling hills or woolly sheep. Whatever the reason, it’s an estate where prospective house sales always generate strong interest and that’s also been the case for No 47 The Cotswolds, says selling agent James Colbert of Colbert & Co.

Ever before the For Sale sign went up, would-be buyers were booking viewings — in fact, he had seven viewings over two days before the sign went on display.

The house has been in the ownership of the same family for a good number of years and they lived there initially, until work opportunities set the emigration wheels in motion. They held onto the house, possibly with an intention to return to Midleton at some future stage, and in recent years, it’s been a corporate let.

Now however, having committed longterm to working overseas, No 47's on the market.

It’s in great shape, Mr Colbert says, as it’s been well looked after and any tiredness was brushed away by reinvigorating paintwork in recent weeks.

“People have been so keen that they were asking for viewings even while the painting was under way. I’m already at the asking price of €450,000,” he says.

Detached homes aren’t as plentiful as three-bed semi-Ds in The Cotswolds, so when they do come up, there’s always demand, Mr Colbert says. A lot of that demand is from people within the estate, looking to trade up and gain an extra bedroom and more living space. The first seven viewings (prior to lockdown) were all local people.

No 47 is “tucked away in a sleepy cul-de-sac”, the selling agent says, yet all the amenities and services a family needs are close by, including creches, and primary and secondary schools. Midleton town can be accessed via a walkway bridge “meaning you can now walk safely to school, work, or to the shops”, Mr Colbert says.

The N25 Cork to Rosslare road can easily be accessed via the new relief road, a 30-second drive away.

The house itself is in turnkey shape. There’s a great flow downstairs between the kitchen/dining/conservatory area, and the utility is just off the kitchen, which has an island and walnut worktops.

There are two other living rooms downstairs, one with a fitted stove and the other can be whatever you need it to be — a playroom, a fifth bedroom, a home office.

There’s also a guest WC downstairs.

Upstairs has three generous double bedrooms and one single. The main bedroom is ensuite and the main bathroom has a fitted corner bath. Total floor area at No 47 is 1,700 sq ft.

Mr Colbert says there’s also potential to convert the attic, which has a Stira folding stairs.

Additional attractions include the installation of a new boiler in 2015 and the pumping of outside walls with insulation, to achieve a respectable C2 energy rating.

Adding further appeal is the Victorian tiled hallway and a large wraparound garden with lots of little suntraps and terrific privacy thanks to plenty of mature shrubs and trees. Mr Colbert says everyone viewing is keen to see the garden because, while those living locally are familiar with the internal layout of the houses, they like the fact that No 47 is on a corner site and not overlooked.

There's a large garden shed and, behind it, storage for bikes and the blocks required for the stove. The conservatory has double French doors into the garden.

Parking is off-street, on a cobblelock redbrick front drive.

There’s a separate kiddie play in the back garden, with swings and a slide included in the sale.

VERDICT: Turnkey family home.