Re-vamped Bishopstown house makes a classy family home

Extensive glazing and an open plan approach create a bright and airy home
Re-vamped Bishopstown house makes a classy family home
Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 18:32
Catherine Shanahan

Bishopstown, Cork city

€495,000

Size

181 sq m (1946 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

COMPREHENSIVE renovations and a tastefully-done extension explain the substantial price hike since No 33 Melbourn Road last went to market in 2013.

It sold at the time for €275,000. Now, almost 400 sq ft bigger (its footprint went from 1,560 sq ft to 1,946 sq ft) and expertly contemporised, it’s a different prospect altogether to its previous outing when it was an executor sale.

In the years since the current owners moved in, a new kitchen has been fitted with an island and sill stone worktops by Woodlands Kitchens. The kitchen — with a fully-shelved pantry — is part of a larger open-plan area which also includes dining and relaxation quarters, and the whole space is awash with natural light, thanks to a terrific feature roof light and extensive glazing.

That glazing includes large sliding doors from the living area to the patio, and double doors from the kitchen to the back garden — so the whole rear of the house opens up beautifully. The garden is fully enclosed with an Indian sandstone patio, as well as a mature lawn with gravel paths and a pergola. The side pedestrian entrance is gated and fully covered in.

Back indoors, there’s plenty more accommodation on the ground floor, including a well-proportioned separate living room with a large picture window and a contemporary-style marble open fireplace. There’s also scope for a playroom/TV room/home office. And there’s a utility and a WC.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite, and there’s also a family bathroom, as well as three more bedrooms.

The address is another plus. Not only is it a gorgeous tree-lined road — “it always reminds me of Griffith Road in Dublin” says selling agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald — it’s also near plenty of good schools and third-level institutes of education, as well as Cork University Hospital and excellent retail in Wilton and Bishopstown.

The current owners are continuing to upsize and moving to a slightly more rural location, so No 33 is back on the market for €495,000 and likely to attract another family looking to trade up, Mr O’Flynn says.

“There’s good interest,” he says, adding: “We’ve an offer over the asking price at the moment”.

Melbourn Rd, a mature residential area, benefits from a bus link to the city centre, and the houses have off-street parking.

The property is double insulated, with cavities pumped, and the internal portion of external walls has also been insulated.

VERDICT: Turnkey home in excellent location.

More in this section

Take a view on Cork's €650k Lee View Montenotte home Take a view on Cork's €650k Lee View Montenotte home
Make Drake's Point your 'Haven in Cork harbour homes release Make Drake's Point your 'Haven in Cork harbour homes release
Split-level treatment jazzes up €380,000 Glounthaune home Split-level treatment jazzes up €380,000 Glounthaune home

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices