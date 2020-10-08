Re-vamped Bishopstown house makes a classy family home

Bishopstown, Cork city €495,000 Size 181 sq m (1946 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

COMPREHENSIVE renovations and a tastefully-done extension explain the substantial price hike since No 33 Melbourn Road last went to market in 2013.

It sold at the time for €275,000. Now, almost 400 sq ft bigger (its footprint went from 1,560 sq ft to 1,946 sq ft) and expertly contemporised, it’s a different prospect altogether to its previous outing when it was an executor sale.

In the years since the current owners moved in, a new kitchen has been fitted with an island and sill stone worktops by Woodlands Kitchens. The kitchen — with a fully-shelved pantry — is part of a larger open-plan area which also includes dining and relaxation quarters, and the whole space is awash with natural light, thanks to a terrific feature roof light and extensive glazing.

That glazing includes large sliding doors from the living area to the patio, and double doors from the kitchen to the back garden — so the whole rear of the house opens up beautifully. The garden is fully enclosed with an Indian sandstone patio, as well as a mature lawn with gravel paths and a pergola. The side pedestrian entrance is gated and fully covered in.

Back indoors, there’s plenty more accommodation on the ground floor, including a well-proportioned separate living room with a large picture window and a contemporary-style marble open fireplace. There’s also scope for a playroom/TV room/home office. And there’s a utility and a WC.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite, and there’s also a family bathroom, as well as three more bedrooms.

The address is another plus. Not only is it a gorgeous tree-lined road — “it always reminds me of Griffith Road in Dublin” says selling agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald — it’s also near plenty of good schools and third-level institutes of education, as well as Cork University Hospital and excellent retail in Wilton and Bishopstown.

The current owners are continuing to upsize and moving to a slightly more rural location, so No 33 is back on the market for €495,000 and likely to attract another family looking to trade up, Mr O’Flynn says.

“There’s good interest,” he says, adding: “We’ve an offer over the asking price at the moment”.

Melbourn Rd, a mature residential area, benefits from a bus link to the city centre, and the houses have off-street parking.

The property is double insulated, with cavities pumped, and the internal portion of external walls has also been insulated.

VERDICT: Turnkey home in excellent location.