Make Drake's Point your 'Haven in Cork harbour homes release

AFTER an 18-month hiatus — no thanks to the pandemic — Cork harbour’s new homes scheme, Drake’s Point in Crosshaven, is set to bring an additional half a dozen two-bed townhouses to market.

“They’re at a good price point, starting at €250,000, so great for first-time buyers (FTBs) who can avail of the help-to-buy-rebate of 10%,” says selling agents Paul Hannon and Paul O’Shea of Sherry FitzGerald.

Also due for release are a number of three-bed 983 sq ft end-of-terrace townhouses starting at €290,000; two four-bed detached homes, measuring 1,927 sq ft and starting at €465,000 and the final half dozen four-bed semi-Ds, the only six remaining in what will ultimately be a 190-home O’Flynn Group development. The latter comes in at 1,438 sq ft with a starting price of €345,000.

Mr Hannon expects plenty of interest — 14 homes released during the summer are now sold, 80% to FTBs and 20% to trade downers — and the first residents in the upper section of the development have moved in.

One of the well-finished houses in Drake's Point, Crosshaven, an O'Flynn Group development.

“The scheme has been a great success over the past two years and it is super to see the buyers of the earlier phases, who have been made up of First Time Buyers and Trade Downers in the main, enjoying the life Crosshaven offers,” Mr Hannon says. They've already seen people downsizing from Myrtleville and Fountainstown in early phases of the development, he says.

He adds that interest is “already strong” among FTBs and downsizers in relation to the soon-to-be-released townhouses.

“There is also strong interest in the next release of the substantial detached homes which are finished in part red brick and plaster and set in an elevated position with sea views,” Mr Hannon says.

The scheme, due to conclude in 2022, is named after British mariner Francis Drake who is alleged to have taken refuge upriver from Crosshaven, in what is now known as Drake’s Pool, as he fled the superior fleet of the Spanish Armada.

Potential buyers at Drake’s Point can view the showhouses by private appointment on Saturday, September 26. Contact Sherry FitzGerald New Homes on 021-4270099.