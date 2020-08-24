Where past meets future on Cork's Lower Glanmire Road

Cork City’s Lower Glanmire Rd is on the up and up.

That’s according to estate agent Andrew Moore, as he brings his ‘third in a row’ period terraced home to market here on this long-haul street, running out from the city by the end of MacCurtain St, past Kent Railway Station, and on to face the River Lee, opposite the Marina.

All around, the pace of change is evident, and there’s an uplift in train too, with offices blocks, hotel (the brooding, dark-skinned, and wedge-shaped Dean), public plaza, and apartments yet to start in mixed developments firing ahead by the railway station.

It’s the first phase of long-awaited and long-heralded redevelopment of Cork’s north quays, finally playing catch-up with the city, MacCurtain St itself, and the south quays, with further projects in mind for Water St and even a new bridge leading into the south docks.

That’s the present, and into the future; a blast from the past includes the likes of the long, serried terraces of Georgian (only a few) and Victorian (the majority) townhouses along the considerable length of the Lower Glanmire Rd towards Tivoli.

Newest to market here is No 33 Lower Glanmire Rd, Victorian in origin, with a price guide of €295,000, and said by its selling agent Andy Moore to be “in resplendent condition throughout”.

Earlier this year, he sold the adjoining No 32, also in fine fettle, and it made c €275,000, yet to appear on the Price Register.

And, last week, he launched the slightly larger, three-bed Georgian era (1820s) do-er up at No 38, with a €190,000 price guide.

That’s around the price level he last sold this property, No 33, as it shows on the Register at €186,000 back in 2012.

It’s had two recent caring owners who’ve each made their own mark, meaning it’s in walk-in order, with an easy walk on the flat to Cork city centre, past the ‘Kent Station Precinct’.

Work done spans a new roof with fascia, soffits and drains, sliding sash windows in front, secure new Palladio door, and pvc double glazing behind in the south-aspected rear.

Then, there’s upgraded attic and floor insulation, an alarm, a steel storage shed, and a fresh redecoration, while still keeping original internal features including internal doors in situ.

“It’s part of an ornate terrace which was solidly constructed some 130 years ago, is in turn-key condition, and is most comfortable,” says Mr Moore of the 1,160 sq ft home, reduced from an original three-bed to a two-bed/two reception room pad, with a vastly upgraded and enlarged 21st-century bathroom, with feature exposed brick.

Apart from the high-end bathroom with double-ended free-standing bath and separate shower, features include 12’ ceilings and decorative plasterwork, travertine floor in the modern kitchen, stove in the back reception, and those ‘apt’ new sash window sliders on the cheery red facade.

Rooms include a kitchen in an annex with shaker-style units, a quaintly titled scullery, hall with original encaustic tiled floor and simple arched fanlight over the door, a 14’ by 13’ sitting room with cast iron fireplace; it connects to a rear dining room through bevel glass double doors, and this back room has an 8kw solid fuel stove and relined chimney flue.

With viewings now kicking off, and with recent sales to his credit informing his feel as to who will be swayed, Andy Moore says that No 33 “would ideally suit a purchaser seeking a solid home of distinction within the city; it is a great starter home too”.