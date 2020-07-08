Sports giant Decathlon tries Cork's Mahon Point Debenham store for size

French sports retailer giant Decathlon may consider a Cork store vacated at Mahon Point by Debenhams for its promised new Munster foothold.

Sources say Decathlon has viewed Mahon Point, the city centre and Carrigtwohill/Fota in its hunt for a 30,000 sq ft premises, to rent or to build.

Decathlon's June opening in Dublin brought some retail cheer to a sector impacted severely by Covid-19.
There’s 67,000 sq ft of retail space over two floors vacated at Mahon Point earlier this year, after Debenhams pulled out of Ireland.

A ground floor section there could be a good and quick fit-out fit for Decathlon, which has 1,500 stores in over 50 countries.

The world’s largest retailer of sports equipment and clothing, established 40 years ago in France, opened its first Irish store of 43,000 sq ft in Dublin’s Ballymun near IKEA last month, in a c €13m investment.

It expressed surprise at the high level of build costs, however, and will be keen to get a store size it needs in Cork at a good rent or build price threshold.

Sources say Decathlon’s preference is to rent a Cork premises, with little currently available at the size it requires.

Decathlon is trading very well in Ballymun and online and has confirmed Cork and Galway as its next Irish bases, with Waterford also in its sights.

Rituals has just opened at Unit 7 in Cork's Mahon Point
Rituals has taken 1,400 sq ft at Mahon Point in a letting deal via agents Savills after an internal store relocation.

It is understood to be considering opening an own-door shop in Cork city centre, similar to one it opened last year in Galway’s Ship Street. In Cork, it will now have quite a choice on St Patrick’s Street, with recent departures including Clarks, Monsoon, Oasis and Warehouse, as well as Debenhams at the old and iconic Roches Stores building.

Details: Savills 021-4271371

