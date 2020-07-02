House of the Week: Well-groomed in Glanmire for €575,000

Woodleigh is a one-off, detached brick-faced family home deep within the upmarket Richmond development in Cork’s Glanmire.

Richmond, Glanmire, Cork

€575,000

Size:175 sq m (1,880 sq ft)

Bedrooms:4

Bathrooms:3

BER: D2

Lawns don’t come much more striped, groomed and rolled than that at 40 Richmond, or Woodleigh — but its precise care is only to try and keep up with the level of maintenance and minding in the house itself. This home is pristine — inside and out — and it’s now for sale, for the first time, for its trade-down family owners.

Woodleigh is a one-off, detached brick-faced family home deep within the upmarket Richmond development in Cork’s Glanmire, built like so many of its neighbours on lands once associated with the Barry family’s Richmond House, amid old woodland and mighty beech trees, within a walk of Glanmire’s many amenities, church, bus route, shops, and schools.

No 40 was one of the last sites to come along for sale back 30 years ago, advertised discretely only by a box ad in the then-Evening Echo, and it turned out when phone contact was first made that the buyers, and sellers who’d bought the site and then changed plans, already knew one another, recognising one another’s voices on the initial phone call of inquiry.

A deal was done, there and then, on what was in effect a double site, of half an acre, sloping gently but with a level lawn at its uppermost section, and with a back boundary of beech trees already at least a century old.

Those beeches added instant maturity as a backdrop, and the last 30 years has seen the rest of the meticulously landscaped and shrubbed gardens meld into them quite seamlessly: the maturity now is quite majestic, with pretty much every family home within the long run of Richmond graced by the wooded foreground, background, and generous individual properties’ own landscaping investments.

Having reared their family here, and seen them fly to the southern as well as to various northern locations, the fit couple and happy empty-nesters at No 40/Woodleigh reckon they’ve another house move left in them: seaside living is beckoning -but, they won’t jeopardise their plans by revealing too much too soon).

-The Price Register records a series of Richmond Glanmire re-sales, including one at Richmond Wood at €650,000, several in Glenrichmonde closeby and high up the hill and a near neighbour of No 40, No 38 back in 2018 for €570,000.)

Almost needlessly, Ms Stokes says that No 40 is in immaculate, walk-in condition: the proof is in the first glimpse on entry or approach up a sloping access drive, flanked by show-quality lawns with striped patterns, done with the aid of a heavy roller attached to the back of the propelled lawnmower. Then there’s plenty of easy parking, and a choice of three entrances to the two-story brick build -builder was Pat Fahy, who built several Richmond one-offs).

The main or formal front approach is a portico-ed porch with tiled roof and with white columns doing a support act: the more used approach is probably via the sliding patio doors (double glazed and Georgian small-pane in look), into the dining end of the kitchen/dining room.

Units here are cream, plentiful, and are topped with black granite. A utility room beyond has even more storage, laundry equipment, further fridge, and is the third access point to the outside, where a wide sweep of stone-flagged patio wraps back around to the sliding door by the dining spot: as a result, there’s lots of sit-out options for different parts of the day or different wind directions.

Above, all four bedrooms are doubles; the master one has both an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe section, and the family bathroom has both a bath and a corner shower.

Also at this upper level, the landing is big enough to hold a desk/home office; this is handy, as Lisney’s Ms Stokes points out, to allow a bit of home working, without disrupting either bedroom or living room.

VERDICT: Don’t let the grass grow under your feet — No 40 could be a quick seller in this popular, greened-in trade-up city setting.