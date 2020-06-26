Take a Spanish break at home with this Carrigaline bungalow

We might be best advised to avoid mainland Spain for another while yet for holidays, due to Covid-19’s devastating impact on many parts of this large Iberian land mass, but for those hankering for a feel of Spain, a tour around Co Cork’s Elm Court on a sunny day just might be the next best thing.

Listed for sale is this large, detached bungalow, done decades ago in an unabashed homage to Spanish style, more Spanish bungalow than hacienda, and with a cheery Hola! and sunny elan.

So, think red terracotta tiled roofs, with a low roof pitch, think tiled floors, arched windows, and small panes. Think colonnades, and stone-flagged sun patios; think white stucco walls, think exposed ceiling beam and think luxuriously rampant planting around the entranceway, even if more wisteria than flowering bougainvilla.

There’s wisteria at the arched and covered entrance to the door to cheery Elm Court, as well as ivies and vines: it’s not like it isn’t trying gamely to set the appropriate Mediterranean vibe.

Likely to date to the 1970s, and owned for about a decade by its current occupants, it got a good deal of extra investment in their years here, says estate agent Barry Smith of James G Coughlan & Co, who launched in this week to an Irish summer market, in mixed weather, and with some promise of a temperate heat in the high 20s to fire viewers’ imaginations.

Elm Court is located at an easily accessible ‘rural-lite’ spot called Ballynametagh, on the Cork side of Carrigaline, near Ballyorban, within an easy strike of Douglas, and Monkstown too.

It's an area popular with the pony and horse set, and while Elm Court hasn’t the acreage for keeping horses all on its own, as it’s on ‘just’ close to an acre, it does have two stables among its out buildings.

Apart from the main 2,850 sq ft five/six residence, there’s a double garage, two stables and two worksheds, with a pleasant courtyard like set-up embraced by the useful extra, multi-purpose builds.

As for the ‘Casa’ itself, it’s in excellent condition and the owners took the step of redoing all the flooring, primarily with tiles, a mix of travertine and other looks, with white floor tiles in most of the bedrooms.

And, as we’re set just south of Cork city, and not in southern Europe, they took the precaution of putting in underfloor heating to keep comfort levels up, and bare toes toasty.

There’s a large room off the hall/reception and latterly it’s been used as a ‘work from home’ beauty salon, and could as easily stay in a role like this, or become a playroom, or a bed no 6, suggests auctioneer Barry Smith, while bedrooms no 5 has a large open fire in it, and it could be a nice, cheery and cosy granny flat, he adds of the adaptable accommodation.

Other areas include a 31’ by 16’ kitchen/living/dining room, family room, utility, and wide and bright access corridors, some with feature arched windows.

Also upgraded is the fitted Neptune kitchen, with ceramic sink, bathrooms are of a high standard and the home has been rewired too.

Preparing to start viewings and reporting good early interest, Mr Smith says Elm Court “possesses a unique charm with distinct Spanish influences and features that add a special appeal to this lovely property.”

VERDICT: Viva Espana.

Carrigaline, Co Cork

€595,000

Size: 266 sq m (2,850 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

BER: E1