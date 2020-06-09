Sales prices rebound after dramatic fall in April

The average price of homes increased by 3.7% in May offsetting the significant 5.5% fall recorded in April according to a new report from property website Daft.ie.
Sales prices rebound after dramatic fall in April
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:00 AM
In both April and May, across the country as a whole, the number of properties put up for sale was down over 70%.
In both April and May, across the country as a whole, the number of properties put up for sale was down over 70%.

The average price of homes increased by 3.7% in May offsetting the significant 5.5% fall recorded in April according to a new report from property website Daft.ie.

Nationally, the average price of a home is now listed at €254,545 which is a fall of 1.6% compared to May last year. The average rent nationally is €1,398 which is a 0.7% increase on last year.

The price fall between March and April was unprecedented. Even in the 2007-2012 crash, there was only one month – October 2011, when prices fell 4.1% – that came close.

In both April and May, across the country as a whole, the number of properties put up for sale was down over 70%.

Sale prices are now lower than a year ago in all parts of the country except Leinster (outside Dublin), where they remain 2.1% above levels seen a year ago. Munster saw the largest fall in year-on-year price, down 5.7% to €210,704.

Author of the Daft Report, economist Ronan Lyons said the housing sale markets have been more volatile compared to the rental market.

"As the economy begins to open up again after the Covid-19 lockdown, it remains to be seen the extent of the damage, in particular in the numbers out of work," he said.

"Ireland’s ability to get back to work – and to reconnect with the rest of the world economy – will be critical in restoring a healthy level of housing demand. Nonetheless, huge underlying supply shortages remain, in particular homes for renters in Ireland’s main cities.”

More in this section

Cul-de-sac location is top of range
Guild guide to doing it old style
Inspiring vista of glass and water
propertyplace: leinsterplace: dublinplace: munsterplace: irelandperson: ronan lyonsevent: covid-19organisation: daft.ieorganisation: daft report

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices