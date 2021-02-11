Join the Irish Examiner to celebrate International Women's Day 2021

From challenge comes change, never more so in this past extraordinary year. Join our host, Life/Style editor Esther N. McCarthy and meet the Irish Examiner women who have made challenging the status quo their mission, both professionally and personally. Panelists include Derval O'Rourke, Alison O'Connor, Aoife Moore and Clodagh Finn.

PLUS we are delighted to announce our special guest Vicky Phelan in conversation with Irene Feighan, Irish Examiner Feelgood editor.

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 11:34

We would love it if you could join us together with Green & Black's, to celebrate International Women’s Day. Choose to Challenge...together, we can create an inclusive world.

